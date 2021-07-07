Barracudas swim team rides a winning streak into final dual meet

The Barracudas have torn through their inaugural season like it was a bucket of chum.
North Charleston opened registration for its new swim team earlier this year and had its first Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association meet May 5 at the North Charleston Aquatic Center. The rest of the team’s meets where also hosted there in the Barracudas’ home pool.
“Teams aren’t swimming a full schedule this summer,” North Charleston coach Doug Fetchen said. “Because everyone wants to swim here at the new facility we just let them come to us and didn’t schedule any away meets.”
Last summer the Coastal Carolina Aquatics Association cancelled its season due to COVID-19. Officials decided a gradual approach was best for the first summer back so they left details on things such as scheduling meets largely up to team representatives.
North Charleston scheduled six meets and jumped out to a 5-0 start. The Barracudas were favored in their final dual meet of the season against Crowfield June 29 so pending an upset they will finish their first dual meet schedule undefeated. Results from that meet were unavailable at press time.
North Charleston hasn’t taken on defending league champion Snee Farm this summer, but has defeated the teams that placed second, third, fourth and fifth during the association’s last league championships in 2019.
After opening this season with a 430-101 win over the Summerville YMCA, the Barracudas went on to defeat Hobcaw (326-210), Newington (364-171), Daniel Island (338-191) and Northbridge Terrace (329-208).
In this league, head-to-head meets don’t always show a team’s full potential so there is no guarantee North Charleston will place higher than those teams at the association’s championships. However, the Barracudas are definitely among the teams to watch as swimmers from all 18 association teams come together July 9-11 for the annual City Meet.
This is the first year the championships will be hosted by the North Charleston Aquatic Center.