Athletes named to girls’ basketball all-region team

Summerville landed three players on the 2019-20 Region 8-AAAAA Girls Basketball All-region Team.
The Lady Green Wave had the most athletes selected for the all-region team while Ashley Ridge garnered one of the region’s top honors.
Ashley Ridge senior Amanda Blake has been named the region’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Blake averaged 13.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season and also received all-state honors. Ashley Ridge sophomore Diamond Thompson was also named to the all-region team.
Juniors Carya Manick, Lexi Shepard and Kylie Sims represent Summerville on the all-region squad.
Juniors Aujea Bowman and Ashleigh Goings represent Fort Dorchester on the all-region team. Bowman also received all-state honors. Others selected for the all-region team are Stall’s Shanece Mitchell and Talasha Walker and West Ashley’s Kristen Jenkins.
Summerville’s Calvin Davis has been named the region’s Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. This season, Davis led Summerville to the region championship and a 21-7 record. The Lady Green Wave’s season ended with a 49-42 loss to Wando in a tight second-round playoff game.
Ashley Ridge is this year’s region runner-up. The Lady Swamp Foxes finished at 17-12 after falling to Goose Creek in the second round.
Fort Dorchester and Stall tied for third place in the region, but Stall claimed the region’s final playoff seed on a tiebreaker. The Lady Warriors suffered a first-round loss to River Bluff.
Fort Dorchester finished its season at 11-11.