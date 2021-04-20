Athletes double up on track and field wins

Cane Bay and Summerville walked away from a track meet at Ashley Ridge April 17 with the team wins, but the other Summerville-area teams weren’t far behind.
Summerville won the girls’ meet with a 204-point total. Trailing were Ashley Ridge (173), Fort Dorchester (115), Cane Bay (113), Berkeley (28) and Goose Creek (20).
Summerville’s Kamryn White won the 100 Meter Dash with a 12.02 time and the 200 Dash with a 26.06 time. Summerville’s Sarah Wimpee won the Shot Put with a 36-01.50 mark and the Discus with a 116-03 mark. Ashley Ridge’s Leila McClough won the Long Jump with a 17-04.75 mark and the Triple Jump with a 36-01.00 mark.
Cane Bay won the boys’ meet with 168 points. Trailing were Summerville (151.5), Fort Dorchester (127.5), Ashley Ridge (105), Goose Creek (69) and Berkeley (62).
Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux won the 400 Dash with a 46.64 time and the 110 Hurdles with a 14.79 time. Summerville’s Zachary Counts won the Shot Put with a 50-04.50 mark and the Discus Throw with a 146-03 mark.
Girls Meet Top 3 Results
100 Meter Dash
1 White, Kamryn Summerville 12.02
2 Webber, Cailyn Fort Dorches 12.51
3 Brown, Tyashia Fort Dorches 12.92
200 Meter Dash
1 White, Kamryn Summerville 26.06
2 Webber, Cailyn Fort Dorches 26.67
3 Nottage, Takiah Fort Dorches 26.70
400 Meter Dash
1 Lapacinski, Jazmyn Cane Bay 1:01.65
2 Swofford, Lillie Summerville 1:05.77
3 Grooms, Abigail Summerville 1:06.50
800 Meter Run
1 Williams, Sadie Ashley Ridge 2:32.85
2 Thomas, Sophia Ashley Ridge 2:40.28
3 Lopez-Sanchez, Stefania Berkeley 2:49.16
1600 Meter Run
1 Studley, Tess Fort Dorches 5:33.41
2 Dooney, Brianna Summerville 5:38.94
3 Buchanan, Milaya Summerville 5:39.83
3200 Run
1 Dooney, Brianna Summerville 12:26.55
2 Buchanan, Milaya Summerville 12:31.53
3 Hearn, Rowan Ashley Ridge 12:47.59
100 Meter Hurdles
1 Scruggs, Grace Summerville 17.92
2 Kornasiewicz, Alyssa Summerville 18.05
3 Baker-Morgan, Seire Summerville 18.54
400 Meter Hurdles
1 Haase, Alisa Cane Bay 1:09.26
2 McClough, Leila Ashley Ridge 1:10.47
3 Larkins, Amiya Fort Dorches 1:15.39
4x100 Meter Relay
1 Summerville 'A' 50.25
2 Fort Dorchester 'A' 50.52
3 Ashley Ridge 'A' 51.09
4x400 Meter Relay
1 Cane Bay 'A' 4:20.69
2 Summerville 'A' 4:31.32
3 Ashley Ridge 'A' 4:41.80
4x800 Meter Relay
1 Ashley Ridge 'A' 10:37.31
2 Fort Dorchester 'A' 10:39.33
3 Cane Bay 'A' 12:21.10
High Jump
1 Blake, Dianna Ashley Ridge 5-00.00
2 Blake, Vanessa Ashley Ridge 4-10.00
3 Lattimore, Juliet Summerville 4-08.00
Pole Vault
1 England, Mac Fort Dorches 10-00.00
2 Parker, Hailey Ashley Ridge 8-00.00
3 Hamilton, Elodie Summerville 7-06.00
Long Jump
1 McClough, Leila Ashley Ridge 17-04.75
2 Nettles, Alaina Cane Bay 16-10.25
3 Stewart, Amari Berkeley 15-09.00
Triple Jump
1 McClough, Leila Ashley Ridge 36-01.00
2 Nettles, Alaina Cane Bay 35-09.25
3 Stewart, Amari Berkeley 32-03.25
Shot Put
1 Wimpee, Sarah Summerville 36-01.50
2 Davis, Rachel Summerville 36-01.25
3 Whitfield, Kamille Goose Creek 31-04.50
Discus Throw
1 Wimpee, Sarah Summerville 116-03
2 Lawson, Catrice Fort Dorches 109-09
3 Carr, Tatum Cane Bay 99-03
Javelin Throw
1 Blake, Vanessa Ashley Ridge 101-00
2 Moten, Kenzie Ashley Ridge 82-05
3 Butt, Peyton Summerville 78-03
Boys Meet Top 3 Results
100 Meter Dash
1 Gibbs-Washington, OJ Fort Dorches 10.92
2 Scott, Maurion Goose Creek 11.10
3 Law, Da'Quan Ashley Ridge 11.12
200 Meter Dash
1 Varner, Randolph Cane Bay 22.33
2 Frank Jr., Carlos Summerville 22.35
3 Scott, Maurion Goose Creek 22.79
400 Meter Dash
1 Boudreaux, Jaylen Cane Bay 49.64
2 Simmons, Leroy Summerville 51.69
3 Grippon, Lashawn Fort Dorches 51.93
800 Meter Run
1 Hearn, Ethan Ashley Ridge 2:10.52
2 Trapp, Jordan Fort Dorches 2:12.89
3 Tirado, Jonathan Cane Bay 2:15.91
1600 Meter Run
1 Hinds, Daren Summerville 4:36.10
2 Kirkpatrick, Ashton Ashley Ridge 4:55.87
3 Cinnamon, Isaac Summerville 4:58.62
3200 Meter Run
1 Cinnamon, Isaac Summerville 11:04.79
2 Fortenberry, Tyler Ashley Ridge 11:23.31
3 Novak, Jackson Cane Bay 11:33.88
110 Meter Hurdles
1 Boudreaux, Jaylen Cane Bay 14.79
2 Middleton, Tre'Shaun Fort Dorches 15.93
3 Chavis, Alec Fort Dorches 16.18
400 Meter Hurdles
1 Bennett, Austin Cane Bay 1:00.16
2 Bernard, Dennis Fort Dorches 1:03.61
3 Richburg, Jerron Cane Bay 1:05.34
4x100 Meter Relay
1 Summerville 'A' 42.91
2 Fort Dorchester 'A' 43.49
3 Ashley Ridge 'A' 43.93
4x400 Meter Relay
1 Goose Creek 'A' 3:35.98
2 Summerville 'A' 3:42.25
3 Berkeley 'A' 3:44.30
4x800 Meter Relay
1 Cane Bay 'A' 8:57.46
2 Fort Dorchester 'A' 9:03.63
3 Ashley Ridge 'A' 9:10.77
High Jump
1 Simmons, Leroy Summerville 5-10.00
2 Harris, Omar Ashley Ridge 5-08.00
3 Felix, Jonathon Summerville 5-06.00
Pole Vault
1 Baroody, Josh Ashley Ridge 13-06.00
2 Doty, Landen Berkeley 12-00.00
3 Phillips, Matthew Ashley Ridge 11-00.00
Long Jump
1 Hiott, Donovan Ashley Ridge 20-05.50
2 Elmore, Keith Summerville 20-00.00
3 Pasley, Jakeim Fort Dorches 19-08.00
Triple Jump
1 Manigault, Jerrick Cane Bay 40-08.75
2 Frost, Kaleb Cane Bay 38-10.50
3 Jenkins, Michael Summerville 37-04.25
Shot Put
1 Counts, Zachary Summerville 50-04.50
2 Gadsen, Demarco Berkeley 44-11.00
3 Calvin, Evan Berkeley 44-10.00
Discus Throw
1 Counts, Zachary Summerville 146-03
2 Profit, Jaeden Fort Dorches 125-09
3 Gadsen, Demarco Berkeley 120-00
Javelin Throw
1 Pierce, Aaron Cane Bay 148-05
2 Price, Sean Cane Bay 143-08
3 Peterson, Aiden Ashley Ridge 131-02