Ashley Ridge's Richardson tops Pinewood's Bisbano in Home Run Derby

An Ashley Ridge senior battled a Pinewood Prep senior in the finals of the second annual Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department Home Run Derby.
The 2021 event held June 11 at Gahagan Park featured 10 high school baseball players from Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Pinewood Prep and Summerville. The seniors took turns launching bombs into the outfield through multiple rounds until the field was narrowed to four athletes.
Ashley Ridge’s Walker Richardson and Pinewood’s Aidan Bisbano sent the most balls over the outfield fence in the semifinals to eliminate Ashley Ridge’s Cooper LeTellier and Fort Dorchester’s Tyler Christmas and advance to the finals.
In the finals, Richardson smashed 11 home runs to Bisbano’s five to claim this year’s derby championship trophy. Richardson had a total of 25 home runs during the event while Bisbano had 24.
“I just got in a groove,” Richardson said. “I was shooting for about 15 so hitting 25 feels good. I like pitches high and in and they were right there so I just put the barrel on the ball.”
Richardson, who was Ashley Ridge’s catcher this season, has signed to play at Newberry College next school year.
While he had to settle for the second-place trophy, Bisbano said he’s glad he had the opportunity to represent the Panthers at the derby.
“This was really fun,” Bisbano said. “A home run derby is something I’ve always wanted to do so I enjoyed coming out here and hitting bombs. The first couple of rounds I was a little nervous and I wasn’t really using my legs. After I started using my legs, things started to click.”
Bisbano, who was Pinewood’s shortstop this season, has signed to play for Coker University.
Other seniors who participated in this year’s event were Ashley Ridge’s Nick Vaughn, Fort Dorchester’s Reggie McQueen, Pinewood’s Matt Morris and Summerville’s Aidan Hunter, Drew Lloyd and Lane Tobin.
The event, which is free to the public, was founded in 2020 for students whose baseball seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tim Orvin (assistant manager for parks and recreation) and Don Stanford (athletic coordinator) wanted to find a way to bring the community together and allow high school seniors to have one last chance to represent their schools.
“Last year the community and all the high school coaches enjoyed it and you could see on the seniors’ faces that they absolutely love it so we wanted to keep it as an annual event,” Stanford said.
Summerville graduate and current College of Charleston athlete Brody Hopkins won the inaugural event.