Ashley Ridge's Cooper, Fort Dorchester's Eubanks selected for softball all-star games

Ashley Ridge pitcher Ashanti Eubanks and Fort Dorchester shortstop Jewell Cooper have ended their high school softball careers as all-stars.
Eubanks and Cooper were named to the Class AAAAA/AA/A South all-star squad, one of four teams competing in the 2021 North-South Softball All-Star Series for senior players.
Eubanks led the Swamp Foxes to a state runner-up finish this season. In addition to handling more than half of the team’s pitching, the senior carried a .422 batting average and .471 on-base percentage. She had eight hits for extra bases, including three home runs and a triple.
Cooper was the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA player of the year. She batted .671 and finished with 49 hits, 34 RBIs and 41 runs scored. She had 10 doubles, four triples and six home runs against only three strikeouts. Cooper finished with a .709 on-base percentage.
Other seniors named to the Class AAAAA/AA/A South All-Star Team are Jersey Silver (Berkeley), Gracie Prince (Berkeley), Payton Cox (Stratford), Tayler Jenkins (Stratford), Faith Callaway (Andrews), Lindsay Rhoad (Barnwell), Olivia Banks (Branchville), Hannah Hickman (East Clarendon), Lexus Dukes (Edisto), Caroline Davis (Green Sea-Floyds), Ashley Causey (Lexington), Lakyn Phillips (Pelion), Jay Wrightsman (Socastee) and Ashlee Burkett (White Knoll).
Cane Bay’s Kristen Hobbs and Barnwell’s Ashleigh Anderson were selected as the coaches for the team.