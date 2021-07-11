Ashley Ridge's Boomershine played key role for Sandlappers in all-star soccer match

Ashley Ridge goalkeeper Beckham Boomershine anchored the defense of an all-star team from South Carolina in the Clash of the Carolinas on June 26.
Boomershine was one of 18 players from South Carolina selected for this year's summer soccer showdown. With Boomershine in goal, the Sandlappers battled a team of North Carolina all-stars to a 1-1 stalemate during a match played in Cary, N.C.
Billed as the nation’s only interstate high school all-star soccer event, the Clash of the Carolinas has been staged annually since 2007. Each year coaches from the neighboring states select the players they consider to be the best 18 boys and 18 girls from to compete in the all-star matches.
Boomershine was one of six Lowcountry athletes selected for the boys’ match. Wando’s Lance Friedrich and Tre’ Jackson, Bishop England’s Nick DeFazio, James Island’s Grant Smith and Academic Magnet’s Brady Siegan were the others.
Dean Mercer, a team captain for North Carolina’s Cardinal Gibbons High School, was named the game’s MVP.
Boomershine was the only goalkeeper selected for this year’s South Carolina team. He completed a clean sweep of postseason honors after being selected for the S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association 2021 Class AAAAA Boys All-State Team and named the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Boomershine is a three-time varsity lettermen for the Swamp Foxes whose high school goals against average is 1.27.
The Clash of the Carolinas girls’ match wasn’t as tight as the North Carolina all-stars rolled to an 11-0 win. A.C. Reynolds High forward Addie Porter, a first-team All-American selection, was named the MVP after finishing the match with three goals and two assists.
Wando midfielders Zaria Ascue and Gwen Keiser, James Island forward Alarie Hodge, Oceanside Collegiate midfielder Valentina Mosquera and Academic Magnet defender Nora Powell were the only Lowcountry players selected to represent South Carolina in the girls’ match.