Ashley Ridge tennis team looks strong

The Ashley Ridge Boys Tennis team has experienced some interruptions to its schedule due to weather, but has picked up some wins.
“So far the season is going well with the team getting a 5-0 start and we are 3-0 in the region,” Ashley Ridge coach Sean McCawley said. “I think our experience and our depth down the ladder are our two biggest assets. We still have a lot of the season left to be played and some tough matches coming up, but I am excited to see what these guys can do.”
The Swamp Foxes opened their season with a hard-fought, 4-3 victory over Stratford. Singles winners for Ashley Ridge included seniors Daniel Schmedeke, Ryan Daley and Hampton Plyler. Schmedeke and Daley also teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles to clinch the match.
The Swamp Foxes opened region play with a 5-1 victory over cross-town rival Fort Dorchester. Singles winners for Ashley Ridge included Julius Scott, Schmedeke, Daley and Plyler. Walter Johnson and Drayton Firzlaff teamed up to win a close match on the No. 2 Doubles court. The Swamp Foxes also won the rematch with the Patriots.
The Swamp Foxes defeated SCISA opponent Pinewood Prep 5-1 at the Ashley Ridge courts March 24. Schmedeke, Daley, Scott and Plyler claimed singles wins for AR and Matteo Riovera claimed a win for Pinewood.
The next day, Ashley Ridge defeated West Ashley 6-0. Reid Quade, Luke D’Orio, Plyler, Johnson and Firzlaff won on the singles courts and Schmedeke and Daley teamed up for a win on the doubles court.
Carter Hatcher entered this season as the Swamp Foxes No. 1 Singles player and has battled against some strong opponents. Other members of the team include Collin Medved, Cameron Bartlett, Ethan Cutler and Andrew Depenbrock.
The Swamp Foxes are scheduled to play at James Island March 29, at Berkeley March 30 and to host a rematch with Berkeley at 4:30 p.m. April 1.