Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes to host inaugural Football Moms’ Clinic

Before Ashley Ridge players dive fully into wind sprints, play execution and other standard preseason preparations, coaches are offering their moms a taste of what football is all about.

Ashley Ridge will host its inaugural Football Moms’ Clinic from 6-8 p.m. July 20 at the high school’s stadium. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.

Current and past football moms and mother figures for the Swamp Foxes’ Varsity, JV, B-team and youth feeder programs are invited to the event. Registration is available at the gofoxes.org website.

“The clinic gives the moms a chance to meet our coaches,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “It helps us show them we are good people who have an interest in their kid. The game is safer now than it has ever been and the clinic allows us to show them that and help them understand why we do certain things. We explain what a normal day of practice is like for our players so it gives the mother’s some insight into our program and why their kid may come home from practice worn out.”

In addition to meeting the coaches, clinic participants will interact with other football moms, learn about the Ashley Ridge football and weightlifting programs, and even try some of the drills coaches put players through during a typical practice.

Fidler began hosting a football clinic for moms when he coached at Waccamaw High. Over a three-year period, the clinic evolved to incorporate more topics and activities. COVID-19 prevented him from having a clinic his first summer at Ashley Ridge, but preregistration figures indicate this summer’s clinic will be his biggest yet in terms of the number of participants.

“We incorporate some Football 101 stuff,” Fidler said. “We teach them about the basic rules of football, talk about how to tackle safely and get them familiar with the equipment players use. We’ll break the moms up into teams and have the players teach them one of our plays and then see which team can execute it best. We’ll also have a touch football game. If it rains we will just move activities into the gym.”

Participants who register early enough will also receive a t-shirt.

As for the players, the first day of full team practice is approaching fast. The S.C. High School League allows member teams to begin practice July 30. Teams are allowed to participate in scrimmages and jamborees beginning Aug. 5.