Ashley Ridge, Summerville golfers earn all-region honors

Ashley Ridge and Summerville each landed two players on the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA boys all-region golf team.
Ashley Ridge placed senior Wade Mizell and freshman Wyatt Mizell on the team. From Summerville, juniors Josh Traylor and AJ Martino made the squad.
West Ashley claimed two of the region’s top golf honors and landed three players on the all-region team. West Ashley sophomore Ryan Bozard is the boys player of the year and Patrick Ging is the coach of the year. Joining Bozard on the all-region team are teammates Luis Thompson and Simon DiMaggio.
Thompson and Wade Mizell are the only seniors on the list so it looks like golf in the region will remain competitive next spring.
West Ashley claimed this year’s region championship with Summerville finishing as region runner-up. The Wildcats went on to have the region’s best performance at the Class AAAAA state championship, placing eighth out of 16 teams. The Green Wave also qualified as a team for this year’s state championship.
Martino had the region’s best individual performance at the state championship, placing 16th. Bozard finished a stroke behind to place 18th. Ashley Ridge’s Jack Cooper qualified for the state tournament as an individual, but didn’t crack the Top 20.