Ashley Ridge, Summerville advance in girls basketball playoffs

Two local girls’ basketball teams are moving on to the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Ashley Ridge opened the playoffs with a 68-48 win over visiting Spring Valley Feb. 18. The Lady Swamp Foxes took a commanding lead early in the game and led 36-20 at the half. Ashley Ridge then scored 22 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
“All week we’ve talked about staying disciplined and just running the press break every time no matter what they are doing,” Ashley Ridge coach Eric Witten said. “We were able to get some easy two-on-one situations and we capitalized on them. We ran it the way it is supposed to be ran. The players who play the most did their job so everyone was able to get in the game and it was a total team effort.”
Senior post player Amanda Blake led the way with a game-high 19 points and a huge effort on the boards. Sophomore guard Diamond Thompson added 17 points for Ashley Ridge while junior post player Vanessa Blake added 10 and junior guard Jakiya Attles added 9.
Ashley Ridge improved to 17-11 with the win and advances to play at Goose Creek Feb. 21 in the second round. The Gators advanced with a convincing win over South Florence Feb. 18.
Summerville opened the playoffs with a 57-36 win over visiting White Knoll. After pulling out to a six-point lead in the first half, the Lady Green Wave outscored White Knoll 15-1 in the third quarter and cruised to the victory.
Junior Carya Manick had a team-high 11 points for Summerville. Senior Teliya Johnson added 9 points for Summerville while sophomore Jasmine Grant and junior Kylie Sims both added 8. White Knoll’s Jasmine Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points.
Summerville improved to 21-6 with the win while White Knoll fell to 13-11. Summerville advances to host Wando Feb. 21 in the second round.