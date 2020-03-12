Ashley Ridge Softball wins season opener

It’s not the quantity of players the Ashley Ridge Softball team lost to graduation, but rather the quality that presents a challenge.
The Swamp Foxes return nine varsity lettermen this year, most of which started for a team that swept the region last season and finished with a 23-4-2 record after advancing all the way to the Lower State Championship Series of the playoffs. However, the three players the team lost to graduation (pitcher Katie Freeman, short stop Rachel Jonas and right fielder Destiny Brown) were all team leaders who moved on to play college softball.
“Katie was a force,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “Her competitiveness is what sets her apart from a lot of players. Destiny and Rachel were also strong leaders. We need some players to step into those leadership roles to make sure we are always in the game and being competitive.”
Ashley Ridge does have a seasoned team comprised of six seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and a freshman. With so many upper classmen, Shannon is optimistic a few players will embrace the leadership roles left vacant.
Ashley Ridge returns most of its infield. Elysia Parent is back behind the plate. Libby Carey returns at first base while Madeleine Ingram returns at second and Hailey Patterson returns at third.
The team returns four players with varsity outfield experience – Zinia Hampleton, Aaliyah Gethers, Tamiyah Whitlock and Leah Jonas.
Returning letterman Ashanti Eubanks and Carey will likely do most of the pitching this season.
Sophomore Katie Fulton will see a lot of action at short stop after playing that position for the Ashley Ridge JV team last season. Also new to the varsity squad are juniors Madison Sherwood and Claire Gamble and freshman Caroline Ingram.
Ashley Ridge jumped out to a strong start March 11, earning a 10-1 victory over Goose Creek in the Swamp Foxes’ regular season opener.
“With it being our first game it’s going to take us some time to adjust to who is pitching and it took us a few innings to move runners around,” Shannon said. “Once we settled down it was great. We were getting hit after hit after hit. They waited on good pitches and adjusted.”
Hampleton led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gethers was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Madeleine Ingram, Caroline Ingram and Parent also had two hits each.
Eubanks went the distance in the circle to pick up the pitching win. She threw a no-hitter, striking out five batters and walking two.
Ashley Ridge opened the scoring in the fourth inning, pushing across four runs off an RBI triple from Hampleton, an RBI double from Eubanks, singles from Madeleine Ingram and Parent and a sacrifice fly from Gethers.
The Swamp Foxes pushed five runs across in the sixth. Gethers and Caroline Ingram had doubles during the frame while Hampleton and Parent had singles. Goose Creek walked three batters during the inning and gave up runs on a couple of errors.