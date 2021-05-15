Ashley Ridge softball rolls in playoff opener behind Eubanks, Ingram

The senior duo of Ally Eubanks and Maddie Ingram led Ashley Ridge to a 5-1 victory over visiting White Knoll in the opening round of the Class AAAAA softball playoffs on May 15.
Eubanks struck out 16 batters while surrendering only five hits during seven innings in the circle. Ingram made some key plays from her shortstop position and was 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored. Ingram’s two-run home run to center field gave the Swamp Foxes a four-run lead in the fifth inning.
“We played great,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “White Knoll has great hitters. We did a good job of breaking up what could have been their big innings. They put runners on but we didn’t let them advance. Ally really stepped up at a couple of key times.”
Tamiyah Whitlock also had a big game, going 2 for 3 at the plate and scoring three of the Swamp Foxes’ runs. She singled to start the bottom of the first inning and scored on a single by Ingram. In the third, she reached on an error, moved to third on a single by Ingram and came home on a groundout by Eubanks for a 2-0 Ashley Ridge lead.
Catcher Alexis Winters put White Knoll on the board in the top of the fifth with her solo home run to left field. Then Ashley Ridge had its best turn at bat, scoring a run off hits by Whitlock and Ellie Rapson and adding two more off Ingram’s homer.
The Swamp Foxes will play at St. James, a 6-5 winner over Stratford, on May 17. The loser of that game will face an elimination game against either Stratford or White Knoll on May 19 while the winner will advance straight to the District 4 championship series May 21.
In the other Lower State playoff bracket, Summerville defeated Lexington 3-1 in a game that went into extra innings, and Berkeley shut out Socastee 11-0. The Green Wave will travel to Berkeley on May 17. The loser of that game will face an elimination game against either Lexington or Socastee on May 19, and the winner will advance straight to the District 3 championship series May 21.