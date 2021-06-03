Ashley Ridge soccer standouts Lowe, Boomershine head all-region teams

Ashley Ridge claimed some of Region 8-AAAAA’s top soccer honors this spring.
The Lady Swamp Foxes landed four players on the girls soccer all-region team. Heading the list is sophomore Emma Lowe, who also was named the region girls soccer player of the year.
“Emma is the leader of our back line,” Ashley Ridge coach Mark Weaver said. “She is a very good one-on-one defender, has great vision of the field and attacks the ball in the air. She works tirelessly in every training session and that translates to her being confident and ready each match.”
Weaver was named the region coach of the year after leading the Lady Swamp Foxes to a region title and a 15-2 record. Other Ashley Ridge players named all-region are senior captain Emily Danielski and juniors Alyssa Collins and Natalie Gonzalez.
Also on the all-region team are sophomore Carleigh Shady, senior Taylor Neville and junior Meredith Reed from Summerville; sophomores Parker Christmas and Angele Hills from Fort Dorchester; West Ashley’s Lizzie Merrill and Lauren Lupton; and Stall’s Leslie Coronado-Hernandez.
On the boys side, Ashley Ridge landed four players on the all-region team and goalkeeper Beckham Boomershine was named the boys player of the year.
“Beckham has a resume that is astounding,” Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “He has trials next year in England for professional teams so he is the real deal. He exemplifies what hard work means so it’s nice to see that pay off for him.”
Harris was named the boys coach of the year after leading the Swamp Foxes to a clean sweep of their region opponents and a 15-2 record overall.
Also representing Ashley Ridge on the boys team are freshman Nathaniel Harris, and juniors Logan Karns and Callen Reed. From Summerville, juniors Robert Peters and Carter Shady join senior Aaron Butts on the team. Others on the squad are Fort Dorchester's Chase Kennedy, Drew Kilcoyne and Carlos Murguia Pulido; West Ashley’s Carter Blumenstock, Jacob DeAntonio and Hobie Meekins; and Stall's Jesus Quevedo.