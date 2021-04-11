Ashley Ridge JV falls to Hanahan in title game

The Ashley Ridge Junior Varsity was looking to win its seventh straight game April 8 but was edged out in the 2021 Hanahan Invitational Tournament JV Championship.
The Swamp Foxes had the runners on base it needed to tie the game in the final inning, but couldn’t push either across as they fell 5-3 to Hanahan.
“We played them a couple of times already this year so we were looking for a fight and we got one,” Ashley Ridge coach Adam Christopher said. “That is a great team.”
Ashley Ridge earned a 6-1 victory over Hanahan in early March, but then lost the rematch March 24. With last week’s loss, the Swamp Foxes fell to 13-2 on the season.
The Hawks took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning of the title game. The Swamp Foxes answered the next inning as Carson Litchfield drove in Ryan Bruno with a single and Dalton Black plated Finn McLaughlin with a sacrifice fly.
After loading the bases in the fifth, Hanahan added three runs for a 5-2 lead.
Ashley Ridge had a great start in the top of the sixth as Bruno reached on an error and Finn McLaughlin moved him to third with a double. Litchfield then drove in Bruno with a single for the 5-3 score. However, Wil Allen’s single was the only other hit the Swamp Foxes could muster the rest of the game.
During the final inning Andrew McLaughlin and Cooper Godsave were both hit with a pitch to put the potential tying run on base, but the Hawks clinched the victory by catching two fly balls.
Ashley Ridge advanced to the championship with an 11-0 win over Philip Simmons, 1-0 win over Summerville and 6-2 win over Berkeley.
“We had a good week,” Christopher said. “Prior to the championship game we only allowed two runs in three games. Some pitchers had some really good outings and we played good defense.”
Godsave had the pitching win against Philip Simmons. He struck out three batters while only walking one and surrendered only two hits during 4.2 innings on the mound. Hayden Wood closed the game out, securing the shutout by surrendering no hits or walks.
Godsave also led the team at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 7 RBIs and a run scored. Matthew Dominianni, Gavin Seay, Allen, Wood and Bruno also had a hit.
Bruno had the pitching win against Summerville. He fanned seven batters while walking none and surrendering only two hits in six innings. Andrew McLaughlin closed the game out, allowing only one hit and no walks while striking out two during an inning on the hill.
Rowan LeTellier, Dominianni, Godsave, Bruno and Black had the only hits for Ashley Ridge.
Seay had the pitching win against Berkeley. He struck out three and walked three during 4.1 innings. Andrew McLaughlin closed the game out, striking out four while walking only one and yielding only one hit during 2.2 innings on the hill.
Andrew McLaughlin, Dominianni, Bruno and Allen all had two hits and combined to drive in six runs.
The team has two games this week against Berkeley, one at home and the other on the road, and then travels to Summerville for a Region 8-AAAAA game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 20. Christopher is excited about the rest of the season.
“A lot of these guys played for our B-team program as seventh graders and we’ve noticed they have a different mentality about the game so we have been looking forward to working with this group,” Christopher said. “We have mainly ninth graders with some 10th graders sprinkled in who are providing good leadership. This is a really good group.”