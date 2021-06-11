Ashley Ridge hires girls basketball coach with history of winning

A veteran coach and educator has taken the reins of the Ashley Ridge girls basketball program.
Darren Mazyck, who has 23 years of experience as a head coach, is the new coach for the Lady Swamp Foxes.
“After hearing about the job opening, I began to ask some of my coaching colleagues about the school and they told me they thought that I would be a great fit at that school and that I could help the program advance in the right direction,” Mazyck said.
“I am looking forward to working with the faculty and staff at AR, the parents of the players, the community and most importantly the 2021-2022 Lady Swamp Foxes.”
Mazyck began his coaching career at C.E. Murray High School. In 2014 he took over as head coach for the Manning girls team, a position he held through this school year. His teams have won 10 region championships, four Lower State titles and three to state championships. He has been named a region coach of the year 10 times and was named state coach of the year in 2005.
Mazyck led the C.E. Murray girls to state titles in 2003, 2004 and 2008 and to a Lower State title in 2005. He also led multiple Manning teams on strong playoff runs. In 2020 the Lady Monarchs advanced to the third round. In 2017, they lost to Ridgeland-Hardeeville in the Class AAA Lower State championship game.
Mazyck said he likes what he has seen during visits to Ashley Ridge and is looking forward to getting started with his new team. His assistants for next season will be Jeff Addison, Ebony Smalls and Jennifer Collins.
“We need to get the kids to buy into the system that we have in place for them,” Mazyck said. “We will ask them to always give maximum effort, never give up, and to play until all zeros are on the clock. The keys to having success come from hard work and belief.”
Mazyck replaces Eric Witten, who coached the Lady Swamp Foxes the past three seasons. Ashley Ridge lost its leading scorer to graduation, but stands to return six varsity lettermen next season.