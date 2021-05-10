Ashley Ridge girls track and field team win first region championship

The Ashley Ridge girls captured the school’s first track and field region championship last week.
The Lady Swamp Foxes tallied 195 points May 5-6 to win the Region 8-AAAAA girls track and field championship meet in West Ashley. Summerville finished with 172 points to claim runner-up honors. Trailing were Fort Dorchester (102), Stall (46) and West Ashley (38.5).
“While we’ve been close a lot, this is our first region championship for track in school history,” Ashley Ridge coach Jeff Plane said. “Despite everything all year everyone has had to deal with, all the COVID issues and things, these girls came together and really believed in what they are doing. They worked hard every single day and really wanted this.
"We couldn’t ask any more of them or our guys. When you go up against teams like the ones here today you never know what might happen, but everyone came through with a great performance.”
Ashley Ridge and Summerville had several athletes win multiple individual events.
Ashley Ridge’s Leila McClough won the 400-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Amya Hargrove won the 400- and 800-meter events for the Swamp Foxes.
Green Wave sprinter Kamryn White won the 100 and 200. Summerville thrower Rachel Davis won the discus and shot put. Summerville’s Brianna Dooney won the 1600 and 3200.
All first-place finishers received all-region honors. The top finishers from the meet will compete in the Class AAAAA Lower State qualifier May 15 at Spring Valley High School. The top finishers from that meet move on to the state championships May 22 at Spring Valley.
“We qualified quite a few kids from the boys’ and girls’ team, probably the most in school history so we are excited,” Plane said. “I have a coaching staff that is second to none and does everything I ask them to and more. Now we are excited to see how we stack up against teams from outside of our region because we really haven’t had many chances to compete against other teams. It will be a great challenge for us.”
Top 3 finishers in girls’ region meet:
4x100 Relay
1. Sum
2. AR
3. FD
100 Hurdles
1. Lillian Sustaita, Stall
2. Alyssa Kornasiewicz, Sum
3. Tynasia Seger, WA
100 Dash
1. Kamryn White, Sum
2. Cailyn Webber, FD
3. Lily Cleland, AR
1600 Run
1. Brianna Dooney, Sum
2. Tess Studley, FD
3. Milaya Buchanan, Sum
400 Run
1. Amya Hargrove, AR
2. Audrey Smith, AR
3. Vigi Leblanc, Stall
400 Hurdles
1. Leila McClough, AR
2. Lillian Sustaita, Stall
3. Seire Baker-Morgan, Sum
800 Run
1. Amya Hargrove, AR
2. Sadie Williams, AR
3. Sophia Thomas, AR
200 Dash
1. Kamryn White, Sum
2. Cailyn Webber, FD
3. Taliyah Wright, Sum
3200 Run
1. Brianna Dooney, Sum
2. Milaya Buchanan, Sum
3. Megan Studley, FD
4x400 Relay
1. AR
2. FD
3. Sum
Pole Vault
1. Mac England, FD
2. Hailey Parker, AR
3. Seire Baker-Morgan, Sum
Discus
1. Rachel Davis, Sum
2. Ja’Leah Washington, Stall
3. Tanzania Watson, WA
Shot Put
1. Rachel Davis, Sum
2. Tanzania Watson, WA
3. Coral Curry, AR
High Jump
1. Juliet Lattimore, Sum
2. Shanell Cunningham, AR
3. Vanessa Blake, AR
Triple Jump
1. Leila McClough, AR
2. London Alford, FD
3. Aviana Jackson, FD
Long Jump
1. Leila McClough, AR
2. Avianan Jackson, FD
3. Jaydah Fountain, Sum
Javelin
1. Samantha Franklin, AR
2. Vanessa Blake, AR
3.Maggie Spraker, AR