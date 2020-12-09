Ashley Ridge Girls look to keep momentum going

The Ashley Ridge Girls Basketball team has a lot of experience and some momentum.
The Lady Swamp Foxes returned eight varsity lettermen from a team that placed second in its region last season and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs before being eliminated with a loss to Goose Creek.
“We really felt we had a team that could beat Goose Creek last year, but we didn’t have a strong start in that game,” Ashley Ridge coach Eric Witten said. “The good thing is we have seven seniors this year and nearly all of them have experience in our system.”
Vanessa Blake is the team’s top returning scorer and rebounder. As a junior, she averaged in double digits for both points and rebounds per game. Senior guard Jakiya Attles and junior guard Diamond Thompson are also being expected to be leaders this season. Other returning lettermen are seniors Ever Curry, Serenity Davidson, Katherine Jackson and Araya Martinez and junior Diana Blake.
Other members of the team are juniors Alaysha Gethers, a transfer from James Island, Lucy Proctor and Jaden Keys, senior Jerelis Tolentino and sophomore Coral Curry.
“I’m hoping we will have more consistent guard play this year and that will make a difference,” Witten said. “We have some guards who should be able to help out in multiple ways, who can play good defense and put a lot of pressure on teams. Once Alaysha kind of sees how we do things I think she will be an impact player.”
The Lady Swamp Foxes opened their season with a 45-39 win at Stratford Dec. 1. Vanessa Blake led the Ashley Ridge scorers with 24 points.
Ashley Ridge also won the rematch with the Lady Knights, earning a 61-29 win in The Swamp Dec. 4. Vanessa Blake again led the scoring with 15 points. Thompson added 12 points for Ashely Ridge while Attles added 9 and Diana Blake added 6. Gethers, Davidson, Curry, Jackson and Martinez also scored for the Swamp Foxes.
“In the first game we had a good start but didn’t finish strong,” Witten said. “In the second game we played a complete four quarters. There was no drop off. That’s good because we need to play a full game every time we step on the court.”
This week, Ashley Ridge has a series against Wando. The Swamp Foxes hosted the Lady Warriors Dec. 8 and travel to Wando Dec. 11.