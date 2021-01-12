Ashley Ridge Girls head into region action

The Ashley Ridge Girls Basketball team has the talent to once again be competitive in Region 8-AAAAA.
While the Lady Swamp Foxes lost some outstanding players to graduation in June, it did return eight varsity lettermen this season. After placing second in the region last year, this season the team will carry a 3-3 record into its region opener later this month.
In December, Ashley Ridge swept Stratford in a two-game series, split its series with Wando and then dropped two games to Goose Creek. Some Region 8 teams haven’t faced the Gators (6-0) this season so it’s a bit uncertain what the losses to Goose Creek say about Ashley Ridge’s chances moving forward.
Senior Vanessa Blake led Ashley Ridge in both scoring and rebounds last month. Through the team’s first five games, Blake averaged 19.2 points per game and 13.2 rebounds. Junior guard Diamond Thompson averaged 10.6 points and 4 rebounds. Senior guard Jakiya Attles averaged 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds.
Freshman Diana Blake has also been a major contributor, averaging 5 points and 8.2 rebounds. Senior Araya Martinez averaged 3.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
The team has seven seniors and four juniors so leadership shouldn’t be a problem. Ashley Ridge faces two games each against region foes Fort Dorchester, Stall, Summerville and West Ashley. Summerville is the fourth-ranked 5A team in the state. One of West Ashley’s losses to Goose Creek came by a 37-36 margin.
Ashley Ridge also still has games scheduled against Berkeley and Cane Bay. However, all of the game cancelations earlier this season are causing several Lowcountry teams to rework their schedule so those games may be cancelled.