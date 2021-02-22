Ashley Ridge Girls eliminated by West Ashley

The Ashley Ridge Girls Basketball team advanced to the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament final, but didn’t get the win it needed to extend its season.
Due to COVID-19, this year region officials decided to host a region tournament to finalize playoff seeding rather than playing a full region schedule. The Summerville Girls swept a round of region games to clinch the region’s No. 1 playoff seed and the rest of the teams battled for the No. 2 seed during the tournament. Normally four teams from each region advance to the playoffs but this year state officials decided it was safer to only have two teams from each region advance, thus eliminating a round of playoff games.
The Lady Swamp Foxes claimed a 57-36 victory over Stall in the first game of the region tournament. Ashley Ridge out rebounded Stall 65 to 36 during the game.
Senior Vanessa Blake drained 16 points to lead the Ashley Ridge offense. Senior Jakiya Attles added 10 points while both freshman Dianna Blake and senior Araya Martinez added 9.
The win lifted Ashley Ridge into the final, where it faced West Ashley. The Lady Swamp Foxes again out rebounded their opponent, but not by such a dominant margin. Ashley Ridge nabbed 45 rebounds and West Ashley grabbed 36.
Ashley Ridge didn’t have as strong of an offensive performance in the second game and fell 50-34 to finish in third place for the region. The team ends its season with a 6-6 record with a 3-3 mark in the region.