Ashley Ridge Girls are riding a winning streak

The Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer team battled for an 8-6 victory against rival Fort Dorchester March 16 to improve to 5-0.
“We worked together tonight rather than as individuals and that is something we have been working on since I joined the team so it’s great to see everything come together and for us to earn a win as a team,” Ashley Ridge captain Emily Danielski said. “We know each other’s strengths so we can play off those and we also know each other’s weaknesses so we can build on that. If we continue to work together and capitalize on the moments we are given we should do well.”
It was the first region match for both teams. The Lady Swamp Foxes opened the 2021 season with a sweep of Stratford, defeating the Lady Knights 6-1 and 8-1. Ashley Ridge then swept Goose Creek, defeating the Lady Gators 10-0 and 9-0. Freshman goal keeper Addison Fugate had both shutouts.
During its last full season (2019), Ashley Ridge swept its region opponents to claim the Region 8-AAAAA Championship. The team then won two playoff matches before falling to Wando in the third round.
However, most of last season was canceled due to COVID-19 and many of the leaders from the 2019 season have graduated.
“The past two years we graduated a lot of key players who had led us so this is really a rebuilding year, but we have some underclassmen who really stand out,” Danielski said. “We do have four seniors who are trying to guide everyone so the team will be in good hands when we leave.”
Danielski, a senior who plays outside back, senior defender Ellie Foster and junior midfielder Natalie Gonzalez are all in their third year with the team. Sophomore Reagan Hardy and junior Alyssa Collins are returning varsity lettermen who help anchor the midfield. Sophomore Emma Lowe has returned to help anchor the defense.
Other returning lettermen include senior Emma Ferneding, juniors Emily Tartt and Katie Zailski, and sophomores Danielle Cook, Ainsley Taylor and Reilly Kaye Weaver.
Center forward Sam Franklin is a freshman who has been key to the Ashley Ridge attack this season. Others new to the team are Fugate, senior Kayli Jackson, sophomores Cadance Davis and Lillie Ray, and freshmen Natalie Freer and Anna Litchfield.
Most of the team’s younger athletes came up through the Ashley Ridge JV program together.
This week Ashley Ridge is scheduled to play a two-game series with region opponent West Ashley, traveling to West Ashley March 23 and hosting the Lady Wildcats at 7 p.m. March 25.