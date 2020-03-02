Ashley Ridge, Fort wrestlers claim state titles

Three local high-school wrestlers capped their 2019-20 season by claiming a state championship.
This year 10 Dorchester County wrestlers qualified for the South Carolina Class AAAAA individuals wrestling championships Feb. 28-29 in Anderson. Six of them placed in the Top 4 for their weight class, including three who placed first to earn an individual state championship.
Fort Dorchester sophomore Matteo Vargo won the 126-pound weight class. Vargo claimed an 11-1 major decision over Fort Mill’s Joshua Sturgeon in the finals.
Fort Dorchester junior Chandler Amaker won the 145-pound class. Amaker earned a 3-1 decision over River Bluff’s Sam Emery in the finals.
Ashley Ridge senior Kamryn Petrick won the heavyweight class. Petrick earned a 5-1 decision over River Bluff’s Ian Obeso in the finals.
Summerville’s Gavin Butler placed second at 106. Butler lost a 6-2 decision to Greenwood’s Carter Anderson in the finals.
Summerville’s Reco Robinson placed third at 113. Robinson earned a 6-3 decision over Fort Mill’s Sabastian Colon in the third-place match.
Summerville’s Brayton Killiri placed fourth at 120. Killiri lost an 11-2 major decision to Lugoff-Elgin’s Jacob Vincent in the third-place match.
Wrestlers who competed during the tournament but didn’t place in the Top 4 included Ashley Ridge’s Benjamin Singletery (106) and Christian Garland (195) and Summerville’s David Rundell (160) and Kyle Nicholson (170).
Petrick, Robinson and Nicholson are all seniors so they won’t get another shot at earning a title, but the other state qualifiers may.
Rundell is a junior who, like Amaker and Vargo, is now a two-time qualifier. Killiri, Singletery and Butler are only sophomores. Garland is a freshman who never wrestled before this season. Now he and Vargo have the opportunity to join the elite group of four-time state qualifiers.
“You don’t hear of many first-year kids coming out and qualifying for state, especially at 195 because that is a tough weight class,” Ashley Ridge coach Marquise Camp said. “But he bought in, trusted the process and worked hard. I’m excited about his future.”