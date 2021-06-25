Ashley Ridge football gearing up for new season under normal circumstances

Compared to this time last year, things are going fairly smoothly for Ashley Ridge Football.
Shane Fidler is gearing up for his second season as the head coach for the Swamp Foxes. His first offseason with the team was far from normal as spring practice was canceled due to COVID-19 and summer programs were also impacted, leaving Fidler with limited opportunities to evaluate his players in action.
This year, the team was able to have a full spring practice and is having an active summer. Ashley Ridge competed in 7-on-7 passing competitions every week in June.
“Spring practice was great,” Fidler said. “We even had the opportunity to work with middle school players from our feeder schools and introduce them to the way we do things. I’m pleased with what we accomplished and it’s nice to see things starting to return to normal.”
Ashley Ridge had five offensive starters return this spring and seven defensive starters back. Lineman Faruq Ettie and wide receiver Malik Freeman, both rising seniors, will provide leadership for the offense.
Inside linebacker TJ Wilson, a rising junior, will anchor the defense. Wilson has been the Swamp Foxes’ leading tackler the past two seasons. Last fall, he had 66 tackles including 18 solo stops.
“We are going to have to develop some depth,” Fidler said. “That is something we will work on all summer. One of the most important things is for us to stick to the plan of establishing core values. If you do that, it pays off in the long term.”
Ashley Ridge will host its own 7-on-7 competition July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“It will give us the chance to see a lot of the local teams and to get some good quality reps for our skill guys,” Fidler said.
The team has also finalized its 2021 schedule. The Swamp Foxes will participate in the Dorchester Showdown Jamboree at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium Aug. 20. They open the regular season at home against Colleton County on Aug. 27.
2021 Ashley Ridge Football Schedule
Dorchester Showdown Jamboree Aug. 20
Colleton County Aug. 27
Stratford Sept. 3
@ Wando Sept. 10
@ Goose Creek Sept. 17
Cane Bay Sept. 24
@ Fort Dorchester Oct. 1
@ West Ashley Oct. 8
Berkeley Oct. 15
Summerville Oct. 22
Stall Oct. 29