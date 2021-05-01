Ashley Ridge Boys sweep region

This season a tie breaker wasn’t needed to determine which Region 8-AAAAA Boys Soccer teams would make the playoffs.
Ashley Ridge went 8-0 in region play to claim the region championship, and the No. 1 playoff seed that accompanies it, outright.
“This region is so brutal,” Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “Top to bottom, this region is really good so it has been a number of years since a team has made it through undefeated. Typically you have multiple teams with two losses and you have to go to a tiebreaker so I’m really proud of our kids. We had a goal of making the playoffs and they really answered the bell because we are still a very young team.”
This spring only two teams from the region advance to the state playoffs. West Ashley finished region play at 6-2 to claim runner-up honors and a playoff berth. Fort Dorchester placed third while Summerville placed fourth and Stall fifth.
The Swamp Foxes start a freshman and a sophomore and only have five seniors, but finished the regular season with a 15-1 record. The only loss came in double overtime March 4 when Ashley Ridge fell 1-0 to Stratford, a team it beat 2-1 two days earlier.
The Swamp Foxes closed their schedule out last week by earning a 2-0 victory over Cane Bay April 27 and a 2-1 overtime victory over the Cobras April 29.
“I warned the team about this being a rivalry match,” Harris said. “These schools started the same year so we are always compared academically and sports wise. We knew having back-to-back games with them would be tough, but our guys were ready. Our team really came together this season and that overtime win exemplifies that.”
During the shutout over the Cobras, sophomore Canon Pearson scored a goal with an assist from senior Francisco Martinez, who also scored a goal with an assist from junior Logan Karns.
During the second victory over Cane Bay, Pearson had a goal in the first period with an assist from sophomore Christian Lozano. Cane Bay sophomore Samuel Athearn answered with a first-period goal with an assist from senior Brayden Perez for a tie that held the rest of regulation. In the first overtime period, Lozano scored the game-winning goal with an assist from junior Jonathan Perez-Perez.
Ashley Ridge will open the playoffs May 4 by hosting Lexington. The winner of that game will play either Stratford or Socastee in the second round May 7.