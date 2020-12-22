Ashley Ridge Boys drop games to Goose Creek

Goose Creek had a full head of steam built up entering its series with Ashley Ridge and the Swamp Foxes were unable to slow down the Gators.
The Goose Creek Boys, which are ranked seventh in Class AAAAA, have a veteran squad this season that is out to a 5-0 start. Ashley Ridge shows potential, but struggled last week as it dropped two games to the Gators to fall to 3-3.
“We don’t have that much game-time experience,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said. “We have several returners but really only two of them played serious minutes last season, but I’m pleased with how hard this group works. Games like these give us something we can build on going into the new year and region play.”
Ashley Ridge fell 60-43 in The Swamp Dec. 15 during the first game of the series. The Gators jumped out to a 39-24 lead in the opening half, but then only outscored the Swamp Foxes 21-19 in the final two quarters.
“We need more energy and enthusiasm for the entire game,” Capers said. “It felt like that was kind of down in the first half and then once we made some adjustments we had more energy and belief and that made for a better second half.”
Malik Freeman scored a game-high 13 points while Hayden Williams added 11 points for Ashley Ridge and Trey Gadson added 10.
Yaturi Bennett led Goose Creek with 12 points while both Xavion Bennett and Justin Britt added 10 points for the Gators.
Goose Creek had an even hotter start in the rematch Dec. 18, taking a 40-9 lead into the half and rolling to a 75-26 victory.
Ethan Hearn led the Ashley Ridge scorers with 7 points and Malek Horlback added 5. Williams, Freeman and Michael Brown all added 4 points for the Swamp Foxes.
Yaturi Bennett had a game-high 15 points while Demetri Simmons added 12 for the Gators and Britt added 10.
Ashley Ridge was scheduled for a series against James Island this week. However, the Charleston County School District has announced it is postponing all games and competitions for its winter athletic programs through Jan. 11, 2021 “as a precaution against the further spread of COVID-19.” On Dec. 18, Dorchester School District Two announced it does not plan to have athletic activities Jan. 4-15 so it is unclear when the Swamp Foxes will return to action.