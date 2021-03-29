Ashley Ridge Boys claim sixth straight shut out

The Ashley Ridge Boys Soccer team swept its first two region opponents.
“I’m real proud of the boys,” Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “Those are two quality opponents. Neil (Veloso) does a fantastic job over at Fort Dorchester and they played us hard. To have them and then turn around and beat West Ashley is big because preseason West Ashley was favored to win our region.”
Ashley Ridge opened region play March 16 with a 1-0 win over Fort Dorchester. With less than a minute remaining in double overtime, Nate Keller played a ball through to Canon Pearson who slotted the ball home to seal the win. Keeper Beckham Boomershine kept the squad in the game with a strong performance between the posts.
The Swamp Foxes earned another 1-0 victory over the Patriots March 22. Logan Karns slotted a penalty kick home early in the first half and the defense locked down the Patriots the rest of the match.
On March 23, Ashley Ridge defeated West Ashley 2-0. Pearson scored the game-winning goal in the first half. In the second half, Logan Karns gave the Swamp Foxes some cushion by sending a penalty kick into the net.
Ashley Ridge claimed its sixth consecutive shutout March 25, defeating West Ashley 1-0 to improve to 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in Region 8-AAAAA. After Karns converted an early penalty kick, Boomershine and defenders Callen Reed, Jonathan Perez-Perez, Evan Dupske and Perrin Witherspoon held the Wildcats’ attackers at bay.
“I love their effort,” Harris said. “Kids are doing things like just laying down in front of shots and sprinting up field even when they are exhausted. Those intangibles are making a difference.”
This week, Ashley Ridge has a two-match series with Berkeley. The Swamp Foxes travel to Berkeley March 30 and host the Stags at 7 p.m. April 1.
Other teams
The Summerville Boys defeated Stall 3-2 March 26. The game was decided with penalty kicks. Freshman keeper Colin Dahlman came up big, saving two of the Stall PK chances to ensure the victory. Aaron Butts and Mason Ayers both scored for Summerville during regulation.
Summerville also won its region opener, defeating Stall 3-2 March 24. Robert Peters, Butts and Ayers all scored for the Green Wave.
The Summerville Girls Soccer team won its region opener, defeating Stall 13-0 March 24. Sandra Brennan, Molly Brennan, Meredith Reed, Eliza Blackwell, Paige Redick, Alex Abbott and Dalaun Pettigrew all scored goals for Summerville.
The Fort Dorchester Girls swept their series with Goose Creek.
The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Gators 11-1 March 23. Parker Christmas, Angele Hills, Jessie Reilly and Jessica Stancil all scored for Fort Dorchester.
The Lady Patriots defeated Goose Creek 7-0 March 25. Christmas, Hills, Reilly and Stancil again had the scores. Madison Pascal had the shut out in goal.
The Ashley Ridge Girls split their series with West Ashley, falling 4-1 to the Lady Wildcats March 23 but winning 2-1 March 25.