Ashley Ridge and Summerville open tennis playoffs

A pair of teams will represent Summerville during the 2021 Class AAAAA Boys Tennis Playoffs this week.
Summerville enters the playoffs as the Region 8 Champion and carrying a ton of momentum it built up over the course of the season. The Green Wave, which swept its region, has a 16-3 record and is coming off a 6-0 win over Lucy Beckham.
“We finished the regular season strong with a win over a very good, young, up-and-coming team in Lucy Beckham,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “Sam Dimuzio played one of the strongest matches of the year. William Wimberly and Edward Naval played very strong matches, both serving well and making smart decisions throughout the match. Rahi Gajjar earned his 20th win on the season and Andrew Waddill also played a great match.”
Spicer Pagan and Sebastian Key teamed up for a Summerville win in the No. 2 Doubles match.
“With their win, Pagan finishes his season undefeated in doubles with a 12-0 record and Sebastian finishes the year undefeated in singles and doubles with a record of 17-0,” Gladis said.
The Green Wave was scheduled to host Dutch Fork at 3:30 p.m. May 4 at Doty Park. The winner of that match advances to face either Socastee or Stratford May 6 in the second round.
Ashley Ridge finished the season with a 9-3 record and a 4-2 mark in Region 8 to place second in the region. The Swamp Foxes are coming off a 6-0 win over Cane Bay.
Ashley Ridge was scheduled to open the playoffs May 4 at River Bluff. The winner of that match will face either Wando or St. James in the second round May 6.