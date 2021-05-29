Ashley Ridge advances to 5A Softball State Championship Series

The Swamp Foxes Softball program has crossed a big goal off its list and aims to strike another one next week.
Ashley Ridge defeated Berkeley 4-2 May 28 in the decisive game of a three-game series to clinch the Class AAAAA Softball Lower State Championship. The Swamp Foxes now host Byrnes at 6:30 p.m. June 1 to open the 5A state championship series. Game 2 is June 3 in Duncan and if needed a decisive third game would be on a neutral field June 5.
Byrnes swept Fort Mill in two games to win the Upper State title. The Rebels have played for eight state championships since 2005, winning three crowns. Ashley Ridge is seeking its first.
“With Covid last year there weren’t playoffs so basically this is our third year in a row going to Lower State,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “We’ve had great players here, but have never gotten over that hump and advanced to State so this means a lot and I’m so excited.”
Ashley Ridge took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning. Center fielder Tamiyah Whitlock, catcher Ellie Rapson and designated hitter Ally Eubanks strung together three singles to push the go-ahead run across the plate. Pitcher Skylar Crabtree followed with a fielder’s choice and infielders Caroline Ingram and Hayley Knoppe both reached on errors to bring Eubanks home for the 4-2 lead.
Crabtree scattered nine hits and struck out four batters to earn the win inside the circle. Rapson led the Ashley Ridge batters, going 3 for 4 at the plate. Berkeley leadoff hitter Jersey Silver finished 4 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Stags struck first in the top of the first on Gracie DeCuir’s RBI double. Ashley Ridge answered in the bottom of the frame on back-to-back RBI doubles off the bats of short stop Maddie Ingram and Crabtree that plated Eubanks and Ingram.
Silver tied it 2-2 with an RBI single in the top of the second innings but the Stags left 10 men on base for the game, leaving the bases loaded in the fourth inning and stranding a pair in the sixth inning.
Ashley Ridge fields a young team with only two seniors so it has been viewed as an underdog much of the season, but has played its best when the stakes are the high.
“Byrnes has always been a great team,” Shannon said. “They run the Upper State. It’s going to be a hard test. They’re very seasoned and Coach (Brandi) Aiken is a top coach in this state. They’re going to give us all we want and hopefully we will give them all they want and it will be a great series.”