AR shines during first swim meet in new aquatics center

The Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Stall high school swim teams competed Sept. 1 during the first official event to be hosted at the North Charleston Aquatics Center.
The tri-meet at the recently completed facility located off Patriot Boulevard served as the season opener for all three teams.
“All our meets will be there and we are very excited about that,” Ashley Ridge Swim coach Victoria Merritt said. “It’s state-of-the-art. It’s an incredible facility. I mean you can feel like Michael Phelps when you are in that pool. It will change the shape of swimming in South Carolina.”
The event also marked Senior Night for Ashley Ridge, which swept the competition. The Ashley Ridge Girls defeated Stall 140-0 and defeated Fort Dorchester 114.5-55.5. The Ashley Ridge Boys defeated Stall 137-7 and defeated Fort Dorchester 123-33.
Ashley Ridge swimmer Hannah Grover met automatic state qualifying times in the 100-yard Butterfly and 200 Freestyle events. Her teammate, Courtney Tedesco, met a state qualifying time in the 100 Backstroke and the Lady Swamp Foxes 200 Free and 400 Free relay teams had state qualifying times.
Fort Dorchester’s Madelyn Routhier met state qualifying times in the 50 Free and 100 Butterfly events.
Ashely Ridge honored swimmers Tyler Briggs, Locke Kackley, Na’ala Littlejohn, Emma Page, Colin Phipps and Audrey Smith during its Senior Night celebration.
The North Charleston Aquatics Center is the product of a joint venture between The City of North Charleston and Dorchester School District Two. The school district chipped in $7.5 million of the $22.5 million construction costs and in return is receiving priority scheduling for its swim teams. However, officials point out the facility’s positive impact on the community will reach far beyond those schools.
The 54,000 square feet center is one of the largest competition swimming facility in the region. It includes a 50-meter, 10-lane Olympic size pool plus a 25-yard, eight-lane therapeutic/warmup pool. The building also accommodates spectator seating, locker rooms, administrative offices, community meeting space, a first aid center, retail space, concessions, and equipment storage.
High schools that practice at the new center include Academic Magnet, Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Stall and Summerville. Ashely Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Stall and Summerville host all their home meets in the center so every Tuesday and Saturday during the season there will be competition there. This year’s Region 8-AAAAA Championship Meet will be hosted by the new facility.
Because of the center’s versatility, it can accommodate a wide array of events.
“The only thing holding us back is COVID,” Doug Fetchen, who serves as both an Aquatics Coordinator for the city and swim coach for Fort Dorchester, said. “Right now you can’t really have a meet in this facility for more than 250 swimmers, but it was built for 1,000 swimmers to come in here at once. The size of the meets we have here will grow. A lot of people want to have invitationals here.
The 2020 Pinewood Prep Invitational is expected to bring hundreds of swimmers together at the center Sept. 19. The annual meet typically includes a dozen teams.
Fetchen is hoping it will be the first of many large events at the center.
“We have bid on the SCISA and South Carolina High School League state meets,” he said. “The decision is pending but that is something you probably never could have brought to this part of the state before.”
Coaches believe the center will help their programs grow and become more competitive.
“A 10-year-old who is thinking about doing wrestling or baseball and may have never thought about swimming is going to walk into this pool and go ‘dad I want to swim,’” Fetchen said. “With any swim team you have to get the boys excited. Most have girls but you need the boys to think this is cool so they will sign. They might still do three or four sports but one of them will be swimming.”
A larger facility means local teams have less restrictions on practice space and the ability to allow more swimmers to compete. Having additional invitational meets locally would also foster program development.
“I feel like eventually one of the Dorchester Two teams could decide to grow their program and change their approach so they could have 80 or more kids on their team,” Fetchen said. “You could have a swim team the size of a football team.”
It’s not just high school swimmers who are expected to benefit from the new center. Year-round youth and Master’s Swimming programs alike stand to have more opportunities now that the center is open. In the future, the city plans to bid on USA Swimming state meets as well as Master’s state and national meets.
The Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association will host its annual City Meet summer championships at the new facility. Fetchen said there will likely even be some interest in college teams using the center.
“In the past only local teams would swim at Lowcountry facilities but now some teams will probably be willing to make the drive to compete here,” Fetchen said. “This is a perfect place for a college to come to have a couple of practices and then a dual meet.”
Pool memberships and swimming lessons will also be available to the general public.
“The swim lessons are coming and we have a pool built for that,” Fetchen said. “We can do hundreds of lessons every month. We won’t stop in November or December because that pool is heated. The excitement for swimming in the area is only going to grow and grow. I don’t think people realize the potential.”
For a photo gallery from the first meet at the center visit www.journalscene.com.