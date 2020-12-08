All-region honors announced for swimming, girls tennis and volleyball

Ashley Ridge has garnered some of the top post-season honors for swimming, girls’ tennis and volleyball.
Region 8-AAAAA recently released its All-region Teams for those fall sports. The Swamp Foxes claimed both Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in three of four categories.
Ashley Ridge senior Vanessa Blake has been named the 2020 Region 8 Volleyball Player of the Year. The middle blocker led her team to a clean sweep of its region opponents this season.
For her part in the sweep, Ashley Ridge’s Leigh-Ann Carter has been named the Region 8 Volleyball Coach of the Year. Carter took over the Swamp Foxes Volleyball program this summer. Other Ashley Ridge athletes receiving All-region honors are Alli Atkinson and Shanell Cunningham.
Others named to the All-region team are Summerville’s Savannah Diggett and Sarah Wimpee and West Ashley’s Gabriella Gigis and Kylie Kothera.
Sophomore Caroline Jacky has been named the Region 8 Girls Tennis Player of the Year. Jacky led the Swamp Foxes to a clean sweep of their region opponents and into the second round of the state playoffs. Ashley Ridge finished the season at 10-4 and Jacky went on to represent the school during the 2020 Class AAAAA-AAAA Girls Tennis Individual Championships Nov. 2-3.
Sean McCawley has been named the Region 8 Girls Tennis Coach of the Year. Under his leadership, Ashley Ridge has won its last 15 region matches. Kenzie Moten and Jaylin Gil were also named to this year’s all-region team.
Ashley Ridge also earned two of the region’s top four post-season swimming honors. Courtney Tedesco has been named the Region 8 Girls Swimming Player of the Year. Tedesco won region championships for the 200 IM and 100 Back Stroke and swam a leg of the 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay teams that claimed a region title.
After leading both the Ashley Ridge boys’ and girls’ swim teams to team region titles, Victoria Merritt has been named the Region 8 Girls Swimming Region Coach of the Year. Ashley Ridge’s Hannah Grover, Kennedy Elwood, Olivia Ackerman and Emma Merchak also received all-region honors.
Others named to the Region 8 Girls Swimming All-region Team are Fort Dorchester’s Madelyn Routhier, Summerville’s Cassidy Lima and West Ashley’s Claire Green, Claire Porter, Grace Porter, Madeline Ballard and Lyra Cooksey-Coale.
After claiming a region championship in the 200 Free and 100 Butterfly and helping the West Ashley 200 Free and 400 Free relay teams to region titles, West Ashley’s Carson Owens has been named the Region 8 Boys Swimming Region Player of the Year. West Ashley’s Brad Blake was named the Region 8 Boys Swimming Coach of the Year.
Other athletes named to the Boys Swimming All-region Team are Ashley Ridge’s Cohen Phillips, Colin Phillips, Josh Baroody and Lucas Millard, Summerville’s Tobey Lima and Luke Brusseau and West Ashley’s Gray Gladwell, Parker Capps, James Haselden, Even Thrasher and Kayleb Eldridge.
All-region honors for football were reported in last week’s print edition of the Summerville Journal Scene. All-region honors for cross country and girls’ golf will be reported in a future print edition and posted to www.journalscene.com at a later date.