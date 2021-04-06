Accerbi tosses a no hitter against Gators

The Fort Dorchester Baseball team swept a series with Goose Creek last week.
Donovan Accerbi threw a no hitter against Goose Creek March 29 in the series opener, striking out four batters while walking only one during a 16-1 victory. He also drove in two runs.
Carson Molinaroli was 2 for 3 at bat with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Cameron Howard was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Brandon Phillips, Hayden Perry, Tradd Cross and Jacob Stansbury also had hits for the Patriots.
Molinaroli had the pitching win during the second victory over the Gators March 31. He only walked two batters and allowed no runs in four innings on the hill. Jacob Blaton and Charles Wamer both pitched in relief and combined allowed only one hit and one earned run.
Jackson Harville led the Patriots at the plate, going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Phillips, Jacob Stansbury and Josh Stansbury also had a hit.
Fort Dorchester closed the series April 2 with an 11-9 victory. Wamer, a freshman, had the win on the hill. He struck out 4 batters while walking 2 and surrendering only 1 earned run in 3.2 innings of work. Accerbi closed the game out and surrendered only 2 hits and 1 unearned run.
Johnny Tsang was 2 for 2 at the plate with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Tyler Christmas, Jacob Stansbury, Perry, Cross and Wamer all had a hit.
Fort Dorchester improved to 3-6 on the season with a 0-3 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. This week, the Patriots are participating in the Hanahan Invitational Tournament, which runs through April 8.