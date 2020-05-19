Pinewood names new girls’ basketball coach

Pinewood Preparatory School’s Athletic Department recently named Anthony Weston as its Head Girls’ Basketball Coach.
Weston joined Pinewood’s basketball program in 2008 as coach for the Grade 8 Boys team. He was named an assistant coach for the Varsity Girls team in 2013 and was named associate head coach in 2016.
“It is a privilege and an honor to be selected for this position,” Weston said. “My family and I are so excited about this journey. We are looking forward to supporting these student athletes on and off the court. Thanks to Coach Bulford for giving me the opportunity to work alongside him as an associate head coach. I am excited about the future of Pinewood girls’ basketball. Go Panthers!”
Weston, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, “has had a love for the game his whole life.” He attended Keenan High School and was a part of Keenan’s 1991 state championship basketball team. He went on to play at the next level for Virginia Intermont College. At Virginia Intermont, Weston helped lead his team to two National Tournament appearances.
Once his eligibility ended, he served as an undergraduate assistant. After graduation, he went on tour to play in China with Athletes in Action. A few years later, he was selected as an assistant coach with Athletes in Action, taking a team to Indonesia.
He currently resides in Summerville, with his wife, Summer, and their six children.
“We are excited to name Anthony as our new Head Coach of our Girls Basketball Program,” Pinewood Athletic Director Andy Morgan said. “Coach Weston is very familiar with the history of our program and the success it has had. Even more important is his belief of what Pinewood is about and the special place it is. He knows the girls that are currently in the program and has the respect of each of them. Anthony will bring a new energy to the program that will create an environment of enthusiastic effort each day. He has a clear vision of what the program will be and the expectations he and his staff will have of everyone who is involved.”