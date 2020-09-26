Patriots open with win over Swamp Foxes

Sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne threw three touchdown passes and senior running back Dwayne Wright rushed for two scores to lift Fort Dorchester to a 41-20 win at Ashley Ridge.
The season opener for both Region 8-AAAAA teams was originally scheduled for Friday, but postponed until Saturday due to lighting in the area.
“It’s 2020 so I’m surprised we didn’t have to cancel it again,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “We played about like I thought we would after not working all summer. We usually play better on defense. I don’t like giving up 20 points, but the field is wet and that really hurt us. I like for us to play cleaner, but I’m happy we won.”
The game marked the debut of new Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler. He thought the Patriots’ defense played pretty well.
“Fort D is an excellent football team with an excellent front seven and they are good in the back,” Fidler said. “With what they are and the talent they have and the skill set, I’m proud of how our offensive line was able to handle that and shake things out.”
Osborne connected with senior O.J. Washington on touchdown passes of 66 and 50 yards and with Junior Demetrius McKelvey on a 33-yard TD pass. Washington made many of the yards on his scoring plays after the catch. McKelvey used his 6-5 frame to leap over a defender just outside of the end zone and pull down a catch and then leaned over the goal line.
Senior Jalen Best had a 13-yard touchdown run for the Patriots.
Wright scored on runs of 29 and 1 yards and also had some key carries that didn’t lead directly to scores.
Ashley Ridge senior Troy Grant scored two TDs for the Swamp Foxes on runs of 24 and 16 yards. Quarterback Connor Black connected with Shaheid Ladson for a 34-yard TD catch in the final minute to cap the scoring.