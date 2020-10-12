Patriots gearing up for Wildcats

The Fort Dorchester Football team is coming off a blowout over Stall, but things won’t likely be that easy this week.
The Patriots handed the Warriors a 70-0 loss Oct. 9 in Fort Dorchester’s homecoming game. The Patriots took a 42-0 lead in the opening quarter and went to its bench heavily the remainder of the game. Eight different players had a reception for the Patriots while nine had rushing yards.
Fort Dorchester improved to 3-0 with a 2-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA with the win. This week, the Patriots travel to West Ashley (2-1, 1-1). The Wildcats are coming off a 3-0 loss at Summerville, but looked strong the first two weeks of the season in wins over Stall and Ashley Ridge.
“They hurt themselves with penalties and mistakes against Summerville but they are big and strong,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “They really didn’t give up many yards to Summerville in the second half and their new coach is doing a good job so we are expecting a dog fight.”
Against Stall, Zolten Osborne threw a 45-yard touchdown pass before turning the reigns of the offense over to Aaron Welborn. The backup QB then completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 156 yards and three TDs. O.J. Washington had a 45-yard TD catch. Treshawn Middleton had a 43-yard TD catch and Trey Ryan hauled in a TD pass.
While Anthony Pereza didn’t score, he led the Patriots’ receivers with two receptions for 47 yards.
Keith Desaussure had a 58-yard TD run and Michael Smalls carried three times for 38 rushing yards and a TD.
The Patriots also scored on defense and special teams. Senior outside linebacker Otis Mack recovered two fumbles for a pair of TDs. Washington returned the opening kickoff for a TD and later in the game Jalen Levine returned a kick for a TD.
Fort kickers Chase Kennedy and Jonathan Guzman combined to go 7 for 7 on extra-point kicks.