Patriot infielder signs with Duke

Fort Dorchester senior Tyler Christmas signed a national letter of intent Nov. 11 committing him to the Duke University Baseball program.
“This has been a long time coming for sure,” Christmas said. “It’s kind of surreal at this point. I’m just thankful for the opportunity Coach (Chris) Pollard and his staff are giving me. I’m thankful for all the coaches who helped me get this far and especially for my parents. Duke has always been my number one school. It fits me academically and athletically. They are a Top 25 program nationally and it just seems like a good fit.”
According to Baseball America, Duke welcomes the No. 24 Class of 2021 recruiting class in the country.
The Blue Devils got out to a 12-4 start in 2020 before the rest of the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The year before, the team’s last full season, Duke reached the NCAA Super Regionals.
In Christmas, the Blue Devils are getting a versatile athlete.
“They recruited me as a middle infielder, but they can also see me playing a little in the outfield because of my speed,” Christmas said. “I’m looking forward to getting on the field to help out any way I can.”
In his last full season with Fort Dorchester, Christmas batted .310 with a .420 on-base percentage and a .381 slugging percentage to help the Patriots claim the 2019 Region 8-AAAAA Baseball Region Championship. He had 26 hits including three doubles and a home run and 17 RBIs while receiving 16 walks.
Fort Dorchester was eliminated from the playoffs that season during the championship series for its district and finished with a 19-8 record.