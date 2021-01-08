Patriot Boys are riding a winning streak

Pending any further changes in its schedule, the Fort Dorchester Boys Basketball team will enter region play undefeated.
The team opened its 2020-21 season with five straight wins in December. The Patriots swept both a two-game series against Cane Bay and a series against Stratford and defeated Wando in a single game before the holiday break.
Later this month, Fort Dorchester enters its Region 8-AAAAA schedule. The Patriots split the region championship with Ashley Ridge last season and made a deep run in the playoffs, advancing to the third round before falling to Dutch Fork.
The Patriots are expecting an ever tighter contest for the region title and its top seed this year.
“I think Summerville will be a tough team to beat,” Fort Dorchester coach Thomas McElveen said. “They were young last year and continued to get better as the season went on.”
On the horizon for Fort Dorchester are two games each against region opponents Ashley Ridge, Stall Summerville and West Ashley, all of which have strong basketball tradition. Not as important, but just as challenging, is a two-game series scheduled against non-region foe Goose Creek.
Juniors Omarion Green, Demetris McKelvey and Davion Joyner are setting the tone for the Patriots so far. Green leads the team in scoring with 15 points per game. McKelvey is averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 9 rebounds while Joyner is averaging 10 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Seniors Temple Simmons, Kawuann Wright and Jameek Williams and junior Daniel Lee are also key players. Simmons is averaging 5 points and 2 rebounds per game. Williams is averaging 2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Lee is averaging 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. Wright is averaging 2.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.
Sophomore Chauncey Capers and senior Kamal Cox are among the other players expected to play more important roles as the season progresses.