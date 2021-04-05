Parks Field Baseball is back

Parks Field Baseball celebrated its Spring 2021 Opening Day March 27.
After baseball wasn’t played at Parks Field in 2020 due to COVID-19, a lot of excited players, parents, grandparents and coaches showed up ready to get a new season started.
The ceremony began with a welcome and a thanks to the Parks family for use of the property. Parks Field Commissioner Tony Hill announced the players, coaches and league board members and Ronnie Bunch gave the morning prayer. Following the National Anthem, the first pitch was thrown and teams took the fields for their first game.
Parks Field Baseball serves youth ages 4-19 and has been a site for baseball for 53 years. For more info on the program, visit www.parksbaseball.com.