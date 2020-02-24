Panthers place at state skeet competition

The Pinewood Panthers Sporting Clays Team had a successful outing at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources/SCISA Athletics Invitational State Skeet Championship.
The competition took place at the Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield Feb. 8.
The Panthers placed second in the SCNDR Middle School (Schools) Division. Pinewood also finished as runner-up in SCISA Athletics Boys Division.
Anneliese Phinney received the award for Highest Overall Average (HOA) for the Middle School Ladies Division.
The Panthers will round out their season at the SCDNR State Sporting Clays match March 14.