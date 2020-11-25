Panthers looking to put all the pieces together

from B1
The Pinewood Boys Basketball team is looking to be a contender.
The Panthers have some size down low and good team athleticism so they may be in the mix this season.
“Our strength this year is team speed and quickness,” Pinewood coach Pat Eidson said. “With a few exceptions, we are not very big but I believe we can create some havoc with our defensive pressure and our guard play. We are always one of the top three point shooting teams in the state and this year should be no exception.”
The team returns three starters from last year’s squad, which advanced to the state quarter-finals of the SCISA playoffs before it was eliminated with a 70-51 loss to Trinity Byrnes. Pinewood finished with a 16-15 record.
Junior Tariq Shabbazz is the leading returning scorer. He averaged 17.9 points and 2.7 assists per game last season. Senior Price Lenoir returns after averaging 9.3 points per game. The third returning starter is Lance Saulisbury (6-11), who averaged 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks last year.
Senior Ben Brown and juniors Jaa Scott and Nashon Hudson also return with considerable varsity experience.
“Price, Tariq, Jaa, Ben and Nashon are very gifted athletes who can really play tough defense,” Eidson said. “I think our pressure defense will speed up our opponents and create some easy scoring opportunities. Lance Saulisbury has a chance to dominate games defensively and on the boards. If he has a great season, we will be hard to beat.”
Sam Graham is a junior transfer who offers a lot of diversity and other good qualities. Thomas Roberson (6-6) is a sophomore up from the Panthers’ JV who is expected to be a big contributor this year both scoring and on the boards. Junior Jay Diffley, also up from JV, should see some time on the court as well.
Pinewood opened its season at the 2020 Battle of the Lowcountry Tournament hosted by Cathedral Academy. Saulisbury and Diffley were out with injuries, but the Panthers won both their games. Pinewood defeated Lucy Beckham 71-40 and Lowcountry Leadership 85-48.
Against Lucy Beckham, Shabazz scored 32 points while LeNoir scored 14. Against Lowcountry Leadership, Shabazz scored 22 points while both Hudson and LeNoir scored 17 and Graham scored 12.