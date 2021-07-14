Orioles draft Lloyd in the 14th round

Gamecock Daniel Lloyd, a former all-state pitcher for the Green Wave, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles organization July 13 during the 14th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Lloyd, who recently completed his third season as a University of South Carolina pitcher, has 88 collegiate career strikeouts in 79.1 innings pitched.
During the 2021 season, Lloyd made 23 appearances for the Garnet and Black. The junior recorded two saves with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 42 batters in 41 innings pitched and had a .206 opponent's batting average. He struck out four batters in three innings of relief June 4 to pick up a save in an NCAA Regional win over Virginia. He also earned the save in a win over Missouri April 10, striking out a pair in four innings of relief.
As a sophomore, he made eight appearances on the mound, striking out 13 batters in nine innings of work. He held opponents to a .235 batting average, earned a save against Holly Cross and threw a perfect inning against The Citadel.
Lloyd was a three-year varsity letterman for the Summerville High School Baseball team.
“Daniel is the kind of kid who you love coming to the field to coach,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “He is always going to give you his best. He does what’s right when no one is looking. He is just like your All-American kid.”
As a high school sophomore, Lloyd helped the Green Wave claim the South Carolina 2016 Class AAAA Baseball Championship.
As a senior, he was 7-0 on the hill with 44 strike outs and a 0.52 ERA. That year he was the Summerville Communications Baseball Player of the Year and a Rawlings Perfect Game All-America honorable mention athlete.
In 2018 he was also named to the USA Today High School Sports All-South Carolina Team, Post and Courier Baseball All-Lowcountry Team, Diamond Prospects S.C. 5A Team and Region 7-AAAAA Baseball All-Region Team. He capped his high-school career by participating in the 2018 South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Series.