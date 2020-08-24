Northwood Academy aiming for more victories

Northwood Academy’s football team aims to continue trending upward in the win column in 2020. The Chargers went 3-7 last year after finishing winless in 2018.
They were slated to crank up the regular season on Friday, Aug. 28 at Carolina Academy in Lake City but the Bobcats had to cancel the contest because a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Ryan Leaver’s team will now open the regular season on Sept. 4 at home against Colleton Prep. The Warhawks blanked Northwood, 26-0, last season.
Leaver figured it would be tough to make up the Carolina Academy game this season.
His team is replacing 11 seniors from 2019 and will go to battle with 22 players this fall. Twelve are upperclassmen and the rest are freshmen and sophomores.
“We’ve had a good three weeks of practice,” said Leaver, in his third season.
The Chargers bring back four all-region players on offense: senior tailback Desmond Dwight, senior running back Sheldon Watkins, senior tight end Douglas Watson and senior offensive line Connor Mcleod.
Senior running back Zach Heffner is also a returning starter and the leading rusher coming back in the Chargers’ single wing offense with over 700 yards last season.
Northwood switched to the old school offense, which doesn’t have a traditional quarterback and generally features an unbalanced line, halfway through last season to make best use of its personnel. Opposing teams will rarely encounter the single wing, if at all. For that reason, it can be confusing for defenses to prepare for. Multiple playmakers will get easy direct snaps for the Chargers, another plus to employing the single wing. And there is always a chance for a 50-50 ball downfield to a couple of tall Northwood receivers.
“The single wing is different,” Leaver said. “The guys have taken ownership of learning it. They’ve put the reps in. We’re excited. It’s like when Georgia Tech ran the triple option. It’s hard for scout teams to mimic it. I think we’ll be the only team that runs anything close to it. We’ve definitely got more installed this year. As a staff during this COVID-19 time we had a lot of time to talk and meet online and really learn.”
Senior Jason Clements is a blocking back while the linemen are senior Griffin Stainback, junior Aaron Steele, freshman Hiott O’Quinn, freshman Garry Mullis and freshman Caleb Rivers.
Many of the offensive starters will also get significant time on the defensive side of the ball.
Leaver expects the Chargers to be competitive on Friday nights this fall.
