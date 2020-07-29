North Charleston Dixie Majors finish runner-up

North Charleston’s Dixie Majors baseball program was denied its ninth world series title with a 6-1 loss to Texarkana (Ark.) in the championship game of the world series tournament in Ozark, Alabama on July 29.
Jaxon Weatherford’s solo home run accounted for North Charleston’s lone tally in the finale. North Charleston finished 4-2 in the world series after winning its 19th state title at Collins Park earlier in the month.
North Charleston, which had won five of the last six Dixie Majors world series crowns, opened up with victories over Southeast (Miss.) and Hueytown (Ala.) on Saturday before falling to Southland (La.) 5-2 on Sunday. On Monday, the club knocked off Columbia County (Ga.) 7-0 and stayed alive Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Ozark.