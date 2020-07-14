North Charleston claims 19th state crown

North Charleston’s Dixie Majors all-star baseball team extended its summer with a 1-0 victory over visiting Spartanburg in the Dixie Majors state championship game July 13 at Collins Park.
C.J. Belton’s solo home run in the bottom of the second inning was the lone tally on a day when both squads played sterling defense and threw well from the bump.
North Charleston starter Chase Hadwin fanned four over six innings, allowing three hits, and Jeffrey Zeigler retired the side in order in the seventh as the home team won its fourth straight since dropping its opener.
Hadwin was the losing pitcher against Buffalo on Friday. He saved his best for when it mattered, though.
“Chase was ready to go,” longtime North Charleston coach Kenny Wilkinson said. “He kept asking for the ball (Sunday). He located all of his pitches. He located his two-seam, four-seam, change-up, curveball and slider. That was the big difference. He didn’t walk anybody.”
It was the 19th state championship for North Charleston’s Dixie Majors, who head to Ozark, Alabama for another world series tournament July 25-28.
Representing South Carolina, North Charleston takes on Mississippi first and plays either Alabama or Texas the next day.
Twice, Spartanburg had a runner on third with one out but couldn’t score what would have been the equalizer. The latter time, North Charleston right fielder Hunter Woodruff came up throwing after snagging a fly ball in the fifth inning and gunned down Spartanburg’s Thomas Ashby at the plate.
Ashby doubled to lead off the inning but was called out on an extremely close play for the final out of the fifth.
“He was out,” Wilkinson said. “That got them down a little bit. It was a big momentum play for us.”
Spartanburg also had a runner in scoring position in the second and fourth innings but was unable to scratch.
“I knew if Chase was himself, he’d be tough to beat today,” Wilkinson said.
Spartanburg pitcher Will Long was strong, too. He tossed a complete game, surrendering just Belton’s home run and three singles.
North Charleston survived a pair of one-run games against Inman and Spartanburg on Sunday to stay alive for the finale.
“I can’t remember ever losing the first game to be honest,” Wilkinson said, “but I know it’s the first time we’ve ever come back and won after losing the first game. Spartanburg and Inman were two really good teams. This is the toughest state tournament I can remember in 10 years, especially doing it the way we did it.”
North Charleston heads to Alabama with eight world series titles. It won four straight from 2014-17 and is the defending champion after going 5-0 in Sterlington, Louisiana in 2019.
Zeigler had seven hits and two saves for North Charleston in this summer’s state tournament. He was also on last year’s championship team.
“I knew we were going to have another good team this year,” said Zeigler, a Berkeley High School product bound for The Citadel. “We lost some big hitters from last year. This year’s team is scrappier, with the lower scores, but we find a way to win.”
On Sunday, Zeigler's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted North Charleston to a 4-3 victory against Spartanburg. Zeigler collected three hits in the victory while Jalen Vasquez was the winning pitcher.
Also on Sunday, the North Charleston Dixie Pre-Majors came out of the loser’s bracket to edge Inman 13-6 to win the Pre-Majors state title.
North Charleston trailed 3-0 after one inning and 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth before scoring eight runs to pull away.
Nick Vaughn led North Charleston’s 11-hit attack with three on the day.
Dominic Johnson, North Charleston’s second pitcher of the game, earned the victory. Johnson allowed two earned runs over five innings of work.
North Charleston advances to the World Series later this month in Guntersville, Alabama.