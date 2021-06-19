North Charleston All-stars clinch Dixie Ponytails district title

The North Charleston All-stars defeated Hanahan 4-1 June 18 to clinch the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Softball Ponytails (age 11-12) District 6 Championship.
All-star teams representing Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Hanahan and North Charleston competed in the district tournament June 14-18 at the Wescott Park ball fields. North Charleston advanced to the finals of the double elimination tournament undefeated. After losing on opening day, Hanahan battled back by defeating Moncks Corner on the second day and Goose Creek the third to advance to the finals.
“We faced great competition, but we just played lights out,” North Charleston Manager Joe Brinson said. “I’m so proud of these girls. In the first game against Hanahan we were up and down until we tied it up and then in the last inning we came through strong with a couple of hits to score the winning run.”
In the finals, Hanahan went up by a run in the top of the first inning. North Charleston answered in the bottom of the frame with three straight hits off the bats of Lennea Morlando, Morgan Carter and Lily Brinson to bring Morlando home and an RBI single from Kamryn Wickersham that plated Carter.
After her team gained the 2-1 lead, Brinson found her grove in the circle and North Charleston played strong defense the remaining innings.
North Charleston added a run in the second. Alyssa Owens received a base on balls and then scored off a hit by Elizabeth Martray. The final run came in the fourth when Kamari Davis stole home for the 4-1 North Charleston lead.
Ja’Niyah Ray, Ava Harkleroad, Kalynn Butler and Kylie Leon-Jennings are the other members of the District 6 championship team. Chris Carter and Tim Harkleroad are the team’s assistant coaches.
The all-stars advance to play in the Ponytails State Tournament next month in Johnsonville. Their manager is hoping pitching depth will give them an edge there.
“We have several pitchers this year, which is great,” he said. “We can just let a girl take it and see how far she can go knowing if we need it we have someone else who can step up and finish.”
Wescott Park is also hosting this summer’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Minors (9-10) tournament. Featuring teams from North Charleston, Summerville, Moncks Corner, Hanahan, Goose Creek, St. Andrews and Mt. Pleasant, the tournament runs June 17-22.