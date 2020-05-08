Multiply social distancing by 10 for alligators

Alligators and COVID-19 have something in common – it’s best for people to stay a safe distance away from both!
Alligators can frequently be spotted in the Lowcountry. Many golf courses have a gator or two that make the water and banks along their course home so golfers should be aware they might encounter one. This also applies those boating, paddling or fishing in the Lowcountry.
Statistically a South Carolinian is more likely to get struck by lightning or to win the lottery than they are to be seriously injured by an alligator. However, when an alligator does attack it can turn fatal so it’s important to remember the alligators found in and near the state’s waters are wild animals that can be dangerous. Earlier this month, a lady died on Kiawah Island after being dragged into the water by an alligator.
The University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory located near Aiken has researched alligators and offers some straightforward advice regarding understanding these creatures and how to be safe around them. According to the lab, alligators are naturally afraid of humans. They normally only attack a human if they feel threatened or if they have been conditioned to associate humans with food.
That is why it is important to not feed alligators, as well as to not feed ducks, turtles or any other animals inhabiting waters with alligators. Doing so trains alligators to associate humans with food. Feeding gators is illegal, punishable by a fine of up to $150 or a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
Another key to avoiding negative encounters with gators is giving them the space they need in order to feel safe. The lab recommends remaining approximately 60 feet away from an adult gator. Also if a gator hisses at you or lunges at you that means you are too close.
It’s not unusual for a golfer to be caught off guard by an alligator sunning on a bank and walk in its vicinity but no matter how docile a gator may seem it’s best to give it space. If you hit a ball too close to a large gator don’t risk your life just to save a stroke. Perhaps see if you can reach a gentlemen’s agreement with the others in your party.
Gators are powerful and can move with a startling burst of speed over short distances. They do tire easily so if you are far enough away from them to avoid a quick strike they aren’t likely to chase you.
While small gators aren’t really dangerous to humans, their mothers can be and are often nearby. Female gators are protective of their young and their nests. If you are near a nest or small gator and a large one swims toward you it is likely the mother signaling you to go away.
It’s important to note it is illegal to harass or throw things at gators. They are living creatures that should be respected and pegging one with an object, even something as small as a golf ball, can get you in trouble with the law. Molesting, injuring or killing alligators is punishable by law with fines up to $2,500 and 30 days in jail.
While boating or kayaking, don’t panic if a gator dives from a bank into the water as you approach. Chances are the animal is just relocating to a space where it won’t feel threatened rather than coming to attack your vessel.
For more tips, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources website provides an informative link on how to be safe around alligators: http://srelherp.uga.edu/alligators/alligator-safety.htm.