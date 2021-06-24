Moncks Corner all-stars claim Dixie Youth Minors district title

Moncks Corner defeated Mount Pleasant 10-4 June 23 to claim the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth AAA Minors (age 9-10) All-Stars District 7 Championship.
All-Star teams representing Summerville, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Mt. Pleasant, Saint Andrews, Hanahan and Moncks Corner competed during the District 7 tournament June 17-23 at Wescott Park. Moncks Corner went 4-0 to clinch the championship and advance to the AAA Minors state tournament in Union. Mt. Pleasant went 3-2 to place second.
Hanahan was 2-2 in the double-elimination tournament. Summerville, Goose Creek and St. Andrews were 1-2 while North Charleston was 0-2.
“Our guys have played a lot of travel ball and I think that gives us an edge,” Moncks Corner Manager Landy Cox said. “We are smart when it comes to running the bases. Probably the biggest thing is when the pressure came down we didn’t fold. Some of the other teams were playing right with us, but I don’t think they have been in the thick of things, in the fire as much. We’ve been in it before so (pressure) doesn’t faze us.”
His son, Landyn, made big contributions during the tournament finals. The middle infielder stole second base and third and then scored the game’s first run off a sacrifice fly.
Mt. Pleasant took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning, but Moncks Corner responded by pushing six runs across in the bottom of the frame for a 7-3 lead. Parker Shealy had a base hit during the big inning that drove in two runs and Jaxson Stackley had an RBI single. Shealy and pitcher Carter Hainline both scored with some heads-up base running and Jordan Patnaude scored off a bases-loaded walk.
Moncks Corner added three runs in the bottom of the fifth off singles by Caleb Morris and Carson Hainline.
Other members of the Moncks Corner team are Dougie Floyd, Kaylor Monsen, Ian Bond, Layton Oliver and Layne Lucas. The team’s assistant coaches are Doug Floyd and Mike Morris.
Moncks Corner will open the state tournament by facing the District 3 Champion at 1 p.m. July 10.