Messina named to national list

A Summerville High School baseball player has received a high honor.
MaxPreps has named Green Wave catcher Cole Messina to its nationwide list of the Top 50 high school baseball players in the Class of 2021. While several players from the Southeastern U.S. were included, Messina is the only South Carolina player on the list published by MaxPreps writer Kevin Askeland May 22. Messina is one of only four catchers on the list.
“I believe this is a first for our program,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “To be ranked among the Top 50 on a national list is quite an honor and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more than Cole. He is just a tireless worker with a team-first attitude and has been outstanding for us. This certainly puts him and our program in a good light and Cole put in a lot of hard work to get here.”
As a sophomore during the 2019 season, Messina had a .434 batting average and smashed 12 home runs. His performance on the diamond earned him All-state honors from the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association, Diamond Prospects and High School Sports Report. He was also named the 2019 Region 8-AAAAA Baseball Co-player of the Year.