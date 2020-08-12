Memories: Hayes repeats as Soap Box Derby Champion

from page A8
It’s not exactly a common occurrence for a local kid to make world history, especially if he does so in a soap box car.
In the summer of 2017 Summerville’s Cayson Hayes became the first Southeast Georgia Soap Box Derby Champion to capture a world championship. The nearest Soap Box Derby track to Charleston is located in Southeast Georgia so that is where Hayes does much of his racing.
The next summer, Hayes made history again when he captured his second consecutive Rally Stock Division championship during the 2018 FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships.
Below is our article from Aug. 8, 2018 on Hayes’ record-setting performance at that summer’s World Championships:
For the second consecutive year, Summerville’s Cayson Hayes made Soap Box Derby history.
Hayes, 10, won the Rally Stock Division during the 2018 FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships at Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio.
With the July 21 victory, Hayes became the first Derby racer to win back-to-back world championships in the same division. In the 81-year history of the event, only six racers have won more than one title and the other five earned their titles in separate divisions. No one has ever won three championships in a row.
The Southeast Georgia track at Partin Park in Lyons, Georgia is the closest Derby track to Charleston so when it came time to participate in a qualifying race that is where the Reeves Elementary School student competed.
Getting to Derby Downs this summer was an even harder task. Because racers aren’t allowed to contend for a local championship in the same division two consecutive years, Hayes could only qualify for the world championships this year by accumulating points.
Over 12 weekends he competed in races from Florida to Ohio to meet the 180-point qualify mark. He won four races to reach the 160-point mark, but the rest of the points came one at a time over the course of 20 races.
Parents Travis and Keri Hayes attribute his success partially to his focus.
“Some of the other kids might fool around before a race but he basically separates himself from that,” Keri said. “When he gets his helmet and his googles on he is ready to go. He is focused and in that zone.”
After the youngster was hospitalized in December of 2016, he used Derby racing as inspiration to help him through the trying time. He has only lost two Derby races since.
During the world championships, a series of lane-and-wheel swap races designed to appeal to the more traditional Soap Box Derby fans are run prior to the modern-day race championships. Last year, Hayes also claimed a championship in those races. He may have made some noise in the land-and-wheel swap races this year but an admitted mistake by officials took him out of contention early during the competition.
For Hayes, Derby racing is a family tradition. “My brother taught me how to drive,” he said.
His 15-year-old brother, Thayne, has raced for eight years. He qualified for the national championships on points last year, but didn’t claim a championship. This year, he won the Southeast Georgia Championship and came within a fraction of a second of making the Top 9 for his division at the world championships.
“Thayne has almost 80 wins and has won points championships but has never had things go his way in the big races,” Travis said. “It has been a little hard on him seeing his younger brother win those races but we emphasize that we race as a team so it’s all of us who win. It may be Cayson’s name on the trophy, but we all put a lot into it.”
The father too was a Soap Box racer. “I started back when I was 9 in Ohio and just continued,” he said. “My wife married into it and has become very involved. We are lucky to have two kids who enjoy it and succeed at it.”
She typically volunteers to help officials get the cars off the track and ready for the next heat. She is also the president of National Derby Rallies Inc., which promotes derby racing nationwide.
Relatives from both sides of the family often attend the brothers’ races throughout the year to provide support for Blue Streak Racing. The team got its name from an old roller coaster in Ohio.
For more information on the team, which is seeking sponsorship, find Blue Streak Racing on Face Book. For general information on Soap Box Derby races, visit ndr.org or soapboxderby.org.