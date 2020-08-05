Memories: Green Wave duo makes wrestling history

from page A8
In February of 2012 Summerville High School became the first school in state history to produce a pair of four-time individual wrestling champions at the Class AAAA level.
Green Wave senior Jordan Wigger won the 120-pound weight class at the 2012 South Carolina 4A Wrestling Tournament at the Anderson Civic Center to take home his fourth consecutive state title. By doing so, he put himself in a very elite class as only two other wrestlers have ever captured four straight state championships in the state’s largest classification.
Wigger’s former Summerville teammate, Aaron Hansen, became the second wrestler to claim a fourth straight championship for the classification just the year before. According to scmat.com, the Green Wave duo are to this day the only grapplers from the same team to four-peat at the 4A level.
Robby Bell, who competed for Hillcrest from 1995 through 1998, was the first South Carolina wrestler to claim four titles in the classification. Two other wrestlers also deserve a nod.
Airport’s Carl Van Sewell captured the 1978 4A title and a multi-class (4A/3A or 2A/1A) title the three years prior. John Van Slooten, who wrestled for Summerville, Waccamaw and St. James, also has four championships. He won a 4A title as a Green Wave grappler in 2013 and claimed titles in other classifications the three prior years.
A total of only 20 wrestlers, regardless of classification, have captured four South Carolina individual wrestling state championships. Others have come close, but let a four-peat elude them.
Fort Dorchester’s Robert Quinn, Seiji Borja and Jordan Aluyan, as well as Summerville’s Andrew Young, T. Tom Salisbury, Craig Stephenson, Gerald Turner, Ian Barker, Craig Harris, Benjy LaFond and Bryant Blanton, all claimed three titles.
Wigger notched three straight pins during his fourth championship tournament to claim his fourth title.
He opened the 2012 tournament by pinning wrestlers from Hill Crest and Lexington and then pinned Stratford’s Nick Young in the finals to claim the 120-pound championship. The Green Wave grappler already owned titles at 119, 112 and 103.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Wigger said after the tournament. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to achieve this so it definitely feels like some weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”
Wigger had never faced the Hill Crest wrestler until they stepped on the mat in Anderson so he entered his first bout not knowing exactly what to expect.
“I didn’t really think about that though,” Wigger said. “I treated all three matches the same because I knew I had to get the job done in all three. I just wrestled to my strengths.”
He was more familiar with his other two opponents, having defeated them both earlier this season.
The championship bout was a rematch from the Lower State finals, where Wigger won after Young was injured and unable to finish the match.
Wigger wasted no time during the rematch, scoring with a pair of first-round takedowns. After his second, he pinned Young with five seconds remaining in the opening round.
“He came out a good bit harder than he did at Lower State,” Wigger said. “I took him down and straight to his back earlier in the round, but didn’t get the call. I knew if I just kept working, I would be all right.”
In 2011, Hansen was impressive during his final state tournament. He shutout his first two opponents in the 125-pound weight class and then scored with four takedowns en route to a 9-2 decision over Westside’s Sam Parkinson in the championship match to earn his second consecutive 125-pound title. Also on his resume are state championships at 112 and 119.
“It was so relieving,” Hansen said after the tournament. “Once I got that win all the pressure was gone. After I won my third title last year, just about all I could think about was getting my fourth. I kept working as hard as I could every day because I didn’t want to get so close and then choke. It’s great to now know all my years of training and hard work paid off.”