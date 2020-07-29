Memories: Diamond Wave Juniors place second at state tournament

In its early years the Summerville American Legion Baseball Juniors team had a lot of success.
The Diamond Wave program fielded a Juniors team for the first time in 2006. That inaugural season the team advanced to the state championship series for the division, but lost the series 3-1 to Hartsville.
After the playoff format for the South Carolina American Legion Baseball Juniors division was changed, Coach Ronnie Sayer led the Diamond Wave into the semifinals of the 2009 double-elimination, six-team state tournament before Summerville was eliminated.
By 2012 Summerville fielded two American Legion teams in the division. That summer, the Diamond Wave Green squad advanced to the state tournament and had the championship in reach but fell short of capturing the state title.
Eventually the lures of travel baseball led to dwindling interest in the Summerville American Legion Baseball program, which stopped fielding teams a few years ago. But in their heyday, both the Diamond Wave Seniors and Juniors provided some thrilling summertime action.
Following is our article from July 25, 2012 on the Diamond Wave Juniors’ performance during that summer’s state tournament:
Summerville knocked off the two-time defending state champ during the South Carolina American Legion Baseball Juniors championship tournament but had to settle for runner-up honors.
The Summerville Green team fell to host Socastee 15-10 Wednesday evening in the championship round of the 17U double-elimination tournament. Had the Diamond Wave pulled out the victory, it would have still needed another win over Socastee because that team went undefeated in the tournament after beating Summerville 10-0 in the opening round.
Summerville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Socastee scored three runs the next inning and then outscored the Wave 5-3 in both the third and fourth innings. Summerville cut the lead to 3 in the fifth with two runners still on base, but that was as close as the Wave could get.
Three of Summerville’s key players missed the majority of the tournament, including the championship game, because they were at a travel-ball tournament in Georgia. That left the Wave with only 10 players and many of them had to play out of their normal position.
The Wave tallied 13 hits in the second game against Socastee, but committed seven errors.
“We hit well,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “If we could have cut down on the errors and taken advantage of a couple of good opportunities things may have been different. We left eight runners on base in the first five innings. We just couldn’t get that extra hit we needed. Considering we were missing some of our key guys we really played well.”
T.J. Hopkins led the Summerville batters, going 5 for 5 at the plate. He scored four runs and had an RBI. Rusty Grayson, who received the tournament Sportsmanship Award, was 2 for 3 with a two-run homerun. He drove in three runs and scored two. Craig Lillienthal had two hits in the game and Matty Powell had a solo homer.
Summerville finishes the season with an 18-4 record while Socastee finishes at 23-2.
The Wave advanced to the finals with a 6-5 win Tuesday over defending state champ West Florence. John Eckley pitched a complete game to pick up his second win of the tournament.
Summerville had nine hits in the game while limiting West Florence to seven. Lillienthal had three hits and an RBI and Powell had two hits and an RBI. Sawyer Bridges drove in three of Summerville’s runs. Kenny Frank had an RBI-double.
The Wave avoided elimination Monday thanks largely to a walk-off, three-run homer by Nick Rowell. Aynor carried a 7-4 lead into the final inning but Summerville battled back, outscoring the team 6-2 in the seventh for a 10-9 victory. The Wave tallied 15 hits to Aynor’s 10.
Rowell had two homeruns in the game to drive in six runs. Hopkins was 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs.
Grayson had the pitching win for Summerville.
All things considered, Summerville had a solid outing at the tournament.
“I think we jelled as a team and that should carry into our next high school season and next summer,” Charpia said. “This group was very resilient. After losing the first game 10-0 they never hung their heads. They didn’t let the loser’s bracket scare them at all and guys stepped up big. They never quit. Our team is mostly rising sophomores and freshmen while a lot of the other teams at the tournament were comprised of older players so I’m excited about this group’s potential.”