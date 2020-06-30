Memories: Chick Miler Invitational rings in decade with back-to-back classics

Right from the start, the 2010s brought some stiff competition to Summerville’s annual Memorial Day golf tournament.
In May of 2010, the crowd at Summerville Country Club watched a finish to the annual Chick Miler Invitational Tournament that would be hard to top as Bill Smunk held off a hard-charging college golfer to claim his sixth Chick Miler Championship.
Smunk completed that year’s tournament with a three-round score of 206 to finish one stroke ahead of Kamito Hirai and claim the 2010 title.
Hirai, at the time a member of the Winthrop University golf team, trailed by eight strokes at the conclusion of play the second day but made up ground quickly, shooting a 66 the third day to claim runner-up honors.
“The kids are getting harder to beat,” the then 59-year-old Smunk said. “I love coming over here. I get to play with some of my old buddies and have a good time. That’s what it’s all about, that and beating the kids.”
However, the next year’s Chick Miler was just as competitive and featured a more thrilling finish.
Below is our article on the Chick Miler from May 30, 2011:
University of South Carolina golfer Caulder Moore edged out Tadd Brown in a sudden death playoff Sunday to claim the 2011 Chick Miler Invitational Championship.
More than 160 golfers participated in the 38th annual event held at Miler Golf Course May 27-29 and the competition was stiff.
Moore and Brown both finished the 54-hole tournament with a 7-under-par score of 206 to force the playoff. Three other golfers were right on their heels as Chris Asbell and former Chick Miler champion Mike Cobb finished a mere stroke behind and Winthrop golfer Kamito Hirai finished three strokes behind the leader.
“Overall I drove it straight; I hit it well with the irons and wedged it well, but I never got too hot with the putter,” Moore said. “That’s just the way it goes sometimes but I ended up making a few on the back nine. Everyone played well this weekend and it was fun.”
Moore, a former Wando golfer and state junior champion, pared three holes on the back nine, birdied two and boogied another.
Brown’s tee shot for the playoff drifted right while Moore landed his on the backstop for the green of the course’s sixth hole.
“I was pretty much thinking just don’t do what you did last time because I hit it off to the right on that hole the time before,” Moore said. “I was trying to keep it left and maybe just shy of the green but I had a little adrenaline and hit it further than normal.”
Brown made a nice shot to get on the green, but Moore sank his ball with two shots to claim the championship.
“Tadd is a great guy and he was right there with me,” Moore said. “I know most of these guys and I have played out here at Miler since I was 12. I haven’t played the course in a while so it was nice to get back out here.”
Chris Terry shot a 67 in the opening round of the tournament to earn the low medalist honor. Alex Ellis carded a two-round score of 136 to take the lead into the third round. Hirai was a stroke behind entering the final day. Moore, Brown, Asbell and Gettys Glaze were all two strokes behind while Cobb and Chris Terry were just behind them.
Others making it into the championship flight were Brooks Harlow, David Connor, Dave Bordiuk, Rusty Woodall, defending champion Bill Smunk, Bob Asbell, Jeryl Johnson and Mike Moseley.